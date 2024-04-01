Metro Boomin, Future, and Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" Hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, Album Dominates Top 10

"Like That," the Kendrick Lamar-featuring track produced by Metro Boomin which had shots at Drake and J. Cole, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

According to Billboard, the We Don't Trust You song from Future and Metro, landed atop the chart this week, also marking the 30-year-old producer's first No. 1 song. In the week ending on Mar. 28, "Like That" achieved 59.6 million streams, 5.6 million radio airplay audience impressions, and sold 9,000 units.

"Like That" succeeds Miley Cyrus' Grammy-winning song "Flowers," which earned 59.7 million streams in its second week upon its release last January. In debut streams, "Like That" also trails Taylor Swift's 2022 song "Anti-Hero."