Metro Boomin, Future, and Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" Hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, Album Dominates Top 10

"Like That," the Kendrick Lamar-featuring track produced by Metro Boomin which had shots at Drake and J. Cole, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
According to Billboard, the We Don't Trust You song from Future and Metro, landed atop the chart this week, also marking the 30-year-old producer's first No. 1 song. In the week ending on Mar. 28, "Like That" achieved 59.6 million streams, 5.6 million radio airplay audience impressions, and sold 9,000 units.
"Like That" succeeds Miley Cyrus' Grammy-winning song "Flowers," which earned 59.7 million streams in its second week upon its release last January. In debut streams, "Like That" also trails Taylor Swift's 2022 song "Anti-Hero."
Apart from being Metro's first chart-topping track, "Like That" marks Future's third, following the Grammy-winning "Wait for U" featuring Tems and Drake, along with Drizzy's "Way 2 Sexy," also featuring Young Thug.
Celebrating the feat on X was Metro, who bigged himself up on the momentum of "Like That" being based "purely off streams."
"NO PHYSICALS. NO BUNDLES. JUST GREAT MUSIC AND EMBRACE FROM YOU ALL!! THANK YOU!!!!" he wrote.
Although Cole has yet to respond to Lamar's shots, Drake has alluded to them in recent performances and on Instagram.
"I got my fucking head up high, my back straight, I’m 10 fucking toes down in Florida or anywhere else I go, and I know that no matter what there’s not a n***a on this earth that could ever fuck with me in my life," the 6 God said at a show in Florida last month.