The Atlanta rap scene is mourning a massive loss, with the death of Southern music legend Rico Wade.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Wade has reportedly died at the age of 52. Wade was the founding member of hip-hop music collective the Dungeon Family and one-third of production trio Organized Noize.

The news was announced in an Instagram post from Killer Mike, who is a longtime Dungeon Family member.

"I don't have the words to express my deep and profound sense of loss. I am Praying for your wife and Children. I am praying for the Wade family. I am praying for us all," Mike wrote. "I deeply appreciate your acceptance into the Dungeon Family, mentorship, Friendship and Brotherhood. Idk where I would be without y'all."