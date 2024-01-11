Damson Idris and Lori Harvey: New Pictures Spark Rumors of a Reunion

The internet is speculating that British actor Damson Idris and model-socialite Lori Harvey might have rekindled their romance.
Months after the two split last November, on Jan. 9, the Snowfall actor shared vacation pictures on Instagram, although he didn't disclose where he was located.
The following day, Harvey posted an Instagram photo carousel of her own, with images showing the SKN founder frolicking on the beach with similar views as Idris' site.
The former couple didn't confirm a reunion and left the guessing to Instagram commenters, who pointed out similar beach chairs and umbrellas in each photo set.
A romantic getaway wouldn't be far-fetched, as Idris and Harvey were last spotted making an escape together from Beyoncé's Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé premiere in Los Angeles last month. The two had arrived separately, doing the same at Odell Beckham Jr's birthday party the night before.
The two dated for a year, and although Idris hadn't been linked to anyone publicly before Harvey, the 26-year-old previously dated Michael B. Jordan, Future, and allegedly had a brief fling with Diddy.
“My experience has taught me that I need somebody who respects me—somebody who understands and respects my standards and my boundaries and is a supportive, God-fearing man, family-oriented, and makes me feel at peace,” she told Essence in 2022. “That’s where I’m at in my life right now. I’m not compromising my peace and happiness for anything or anybody. And so if I see any signs of that happening, I’m like, ‘Got to go!’”