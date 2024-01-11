Damson Idris and Lori Harvey: New Pictures Spark Rumors of a Reunion

A romantic getaway wouldn't be far-fetched, as Idris and Harvey were last spotted making an escape together from Beyoncé's Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé premiere in Los Angeles last month. The two had arrived separately, doing the same at Odell Beckham Jr's birthday party the night before.

The two dated for a year, and although Idris hadn't been linked to anyone publicly before Harvey, the 26-year-old previously dated Michael B. Jordan, Future, and allegedly had a brief fling with Diddy.

“My experience has taught me that I need somebody who respects me—somebody who understands and respects my standards and my boundaries and is a supportive, God-fearing man, family-oriented, and makes me feel at peace,” she told Essence in 2022. “That’s where I’m at in my life right now. I’m not compromising my peace and happiness for anything or anybody. And so if I see any signs of that happening, I’m like, ‘Got to go!’”