J. Cole Slammed Online Over Transphobic Lines on New 'Might Delete Later' Track "Pi"

Although J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar fans are primarily invested in the ongoing battle between "The Big 3," some listeners doubled back after hearing an offensive line on Cole's new album Might Delete Later.
On the project's track "Pi," Cole delivered a verse that troubled even some of his own fans, prompting many to call the rapper out for transphobia.
"Is you a demon or is that demeanor for the 'Gram? Tell us / They plead the fifth, I'm seeing hints of a trans fella," Cole rapped. "In cancel culture's vicinity, he's no killer, trust me / Beneath his chosen identity, there is still a pussy, period."
As Cole was criticized for the lyrics, others pointed to Lamar's own complicated history with the trans community, citing his 2022 song "Auntie Diaries" from his fifth album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. In the controversial song, Lamar reflects on accepting his uncle's transition. "My auntie is a man now," Lamar repeats throughout the song, where he also uses the F-slur.
On Might Delete Later, Cole also addresses Lamar on the scathing "7 Minute Drill." The track seemingly broke the internet almost two weeks after Lamar referenced the Dreamville Records founder and Drake on "Like That," from Future and Metro Boomin's new album, We Don't Trust You. On the other hand, Drake has side-stepped releasing a diss track, despite alluding to Lamar in recent Instagram posts and onstage.