J. Cole Slammed Online Over Transphobic Lines on New 'Might Delete Later' Track "Pi"

Although J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar fans are primarily invested in the ongoing battle between "The Big 3," some listeners doubled back after hearing an offensive line on Cole's new album Might Delete Later.

On the project's track "Pi," Cole delivered a verse that troubled even some of his own fans, prompting many to call the rapper out for transphobia.

"Is you a demon or is that demeanor for the 'Gram? Tell us / They plead the fifth, I'm seeing hints of a trans fella," Cole rapped. "In cancel culture's vicinity, he's no killer, trust me / Beneath his chosen identity, there is still a pussy, period."