Nicki Minaj and Future Double Up on 'Pink Friday 2' Collaboration "Press Play"

Minaj teased the collaboration on X, preparing to "gag" her Barbz with the #RoadtoRoman, the name of her beloved alter ego Roman Zolanski.

The Gag City rollout strategy could be Minaj's attempt to stay atop the Billboard 200 with variations of Pink Friday 2 after its original Dec. 8 release. Earning 228,000 album-equivalent units first week, the LP debuted at No. 1 on the chart, becoming Minaj's third time dominating the Billboard 200 after Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded in 2012 and Pink Friday in 2011.