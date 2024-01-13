Nicki Minaj and Future Double Up on 'Pink Friday 2' Collaboration "Press Play"

Nicki Minaj and Future are two-for-two on their latest Pink Friday 2 effort.
On Friday, the Queens rhymer surprised the Barbz with Pink Friday 2 (Gag City PLUTO Edition), the second deluxe version of the album which ends with "Press Play" featuring Future. On the original PF2, Future appears on "Nicki Hendrix," but it looks like Minaj wanted another link-up with the Atlanta native. The two have connected on seven songs in the past, including the Juice WRLD-assisted "Transformer," "You da Baddest," and "Sir" from Minaj's fourth album, Queen.
Minaj teased the collaboration on X, preparing to "gag" her Barbz with the #RoadtoRoman, the name of her beloved alter ego Roman Zolanski.
The Gag City rollout strategy could be Minaj's attempt to stay atop the Billboard 200 with variations of Pink Friday 2 after its original Dec. 8 release. Earning 228,000 album-equivalent units first week, the LP debuted at No. 1 on the chart, becoming Minaj's third time dominating the Billboard 200 after Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded in 2012 and Pink Friday in 2011.
"Press Play" is also one of multiple PF2 collaborations, which include singles "Everybody" with Lil Uzi Vert and the "Beep Beep" remix with fellow Queens-born artist, 50 Cent.
Although not a single, Drake reconnected with Minaj on PF2 track "Needle," which the latter told Ebro on Apple Music 1 was intended to be on For All the Dogs.
“I first heard that song in Trinidad when I was in Trinidad for Carnival, so that was in February,” Minaj said. “Everybody loved it and I wanted it for my album. So it was just God's timing. [Drake] asked me, ‘Did I want it for my album?’ I was like, ‘Absolutely.’ So the fans were mad thinking that but he didn't tell them there was a change."