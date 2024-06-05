Complex

Looking from afar, this year in music can be broken down into four words—Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar. But if you zoom in and focus on the granular, you get a more nuanced understanding: midway through, 2024 has not only been a great year for music but a great year for albums. (Those things don’t always overlap.)





The variety is stunning; there has been a healthy mix of releases from superstars, underground veterans, promising rookies, and consistent journeymen. Taken as a whole, it can seem chaotic trying to capsulize the year so far. There are all of these little pockets thriving in pop and hip-hop right now, pushing boundaries in their own unique way.





So, with six months down and thousands of albums released, here is our ranking of the best albums of 2024 so far.