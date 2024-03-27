Paolo Banchero Says UConn Can't Beat an NBA Team, Cooper Flagg Talks Gatorade NPOY & Revenge On UNC in '25

I think it's my duty to pass that same knowledge down and just help guys out. Once a guy joins The Brotherhood, you're a part of it for life. So, I definitely feel that obligation to do so.

Let's talk about this year's Duke team. What are your thoughts on this year's team and their chances to make it to the Final Four?

Paolo: I think they got a pretty good chance. Obviously in my bracket, I got them winning the whole thing but I think the way they played in the first two games was really encouraging and I think they're coming together at the right time. I think guys are playing like they realize that this is their last time as a group together. So, I like our chances against Houston for sure.

Coop, are you gonna be doing any recruiting from the current team to urge guys to come back? Whether it's Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor, Jared McCain, are you gonna ask them to run it back?

Cooper: Yeah, I mean, for sure. Obviously having those experienced guys it means a lot to a college team right now. So, I mean, I'm for sure gonna talk to them.

Paolo: Roach is a senior, man.

Hey, he got another year of eligibiity, the COVID year haha. On that same note Cooper, Duke got swept by Carolina this year. Is Duke getting that back with you?

Cooper: Yeah, for sure. I mean, being in that game in Cameron, I know it made me and all the other recruits that were there really anxious. We all kinda had that feeling at the end like this is not happening next year. So, we'll see for sure.

Lastly, here are two Duke and Kentucky lineups. Obviously you're going to choose Duke but how much do you win by and why?