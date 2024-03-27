Paolo Banchero Says UConn Can't Beat an NBA Team, Cooper Flagg Talks Gatorade NPOY & Revenge On UNC in '25

The longtime narrative that Duke doesn't produce NBA talent is now a thing of the past. When you look at the league today, it's hard to skim through a roster without stumbling across a former Duke Blue Devil in some capacity. Whether it's as a player, coach, or front office member, you can't escape the brand. While Kentucky still has the upper hand on producing pros, Duke has rapidly closed the gap over the past decade. It started with Kyrie Irving and has evolved into Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, and Paolo Banchero with Cooper Flagg as the next one up.
Flagg was just named the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award. First-time All-Star Paolo Banchero suprised him with the award during a practice at Montverde Academy. The Brotherhood is a phrase coined by the Duke men's basketball program to emphasize the everlasting connection players will have to the program and each other once you put on the Duke uniform.
"It's an incredible honor just being able to get that award," Flagg tells Complex. "I think it was just really special to get it from somebody else from The Brotherhood and just kinda see that connection for sure."
In 2025, Flagg is projected to become Duke's third No. 1 overall draft pick since 2019, joining Banchero and Zion Williamson. Paolo got a close look at Flagg when he stopped by one of his games this season.
"He'll be great," Banchero says. "He's just a great all-around player on both sides of the ball. I would say he's a lead on offense, lead on defense... you could just tell in the big moments, the big games, he wants be a part of it, he wants to have the ball in his hands and make those plays to take his team over the edge."
We caught up with Banchero and Flagg to talk about playing at Duke, ESPN's Mike Greenberg saying UConn can the make the NBA Playoffs in the East, getting revenge at UNC next season, Duke vs. Kentucky, and more.
(This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.)
National Player of the Year. Cooper, how does that feel and what is it like to receive it from someone from The Brotherhood?
P5, I think you went to one of Coop's games this year. What have you seen from him this year that's impressed you? What's your scouting report of Coop?
You have an NBA comparison for him?
NBA comparison? Man, I'm not very good at NBA comparisons. Defensively, maybe a little Jonathan Isaac then offensively, I think he's just really an all-around player. He's a mix of a couple of guys, but I think he's gonna be his own player and one day they might be comparing kids coming up to Cooper Flagg.
Cooper, this is one of many awards you have and will receive over the year. What's it kind of been like finishing up your high school journey with all this recognition?
Yeah, I mean, it's been an incredible journey this year. Kind of bouncing back from the tough loss at the end of last year. I think we've been really hyper-focused on just winning every single day and practicing it when it comes to the game. So, it's been an incredible journey this year and I'm just thankful for all my teammates and stuff. I wouldn't be here getting this award without them for sure.
Has there been anything you've learned watching Paolo, whether it's at Duke or even now in the NBA that made want to add something to your game?
Cooper: Yeah, I mean, just all around. You can learn so much from watching him but I say definitely just the way he uses his body has been really interesting to watch for sure.
There's been obviously a lot of great players that have gone through Duke and experienced the pressure. There's a been a lot of hate too whether it's Grayson Allen, JJ Redick, or Christian Laettner. Are you going to embrace the hate that comes with being a Duke Blue Devil?
Cooper: I mean, I haven't really seen that much hate yet but I'm just really excited. I can't wait to get out there and just continue to work and continue to get better and meet my teammates and hopefully just have a really special year.
Paolo, what's your advice to Coop going to Duke and playing with that pressure? Cooper will be playing Kentucky just like you did at the beginning of the season, what's your advice to him?
Paolo: I would just always say go out there and have fun. Just fully commit yourself to the team and into being a Duke Blue Devil. Obviously, the talent and everything is there so you don't have to worry about that. Just as long as you have fun and you embrace the moment, you're gonna have ups and downs throughout the season, but if you stay locked in, you'll get what you want out of it for sure.
Paolo, I wanted to get your perspective on a trending hot take. Mike Greenberg recently said UConn can make the playoffs in the East right now, what are your thoughts on that as somone who in the playoff race in the East?
Paolo: So he said UConn could make the playoffs in the east? No, I don't think any college team could. I don't know if any college team would win a game in the NBA, honestly.
To Paolo, Jayson Tatum has been a mentor to you over the years, are you looking to be that same mentor to Coop as he goes to Duke and the pros?
Paolo: For sure. I mean, it's a brotherhood. Tatum reached out to me when I was around a junior or senior in high school through Coach Scheyer and from that point on til now I've been able to hit him up and ask for any advice or just talk about basketball, whatever it may be.
I think it's my duty to pass that same knowledge down and just help guys out. Once a guy joins The Brotherhood, you're a part of it for life. So, I definitely feel that obligation to do so.
Let's talk about this year's Duke team. What are your thoughts on this year's team and their chances to make it to the Final Four?
Paolo: I think they got a pretty good chance. Obviously in my bracket, I got them winning the whole thing but I think the way they played in the first two games was really encouraging and I think they're coming together at the right time. I think guys are playing like they realize that this is their last time as a group together. So, I like our chances against Houston for sure.
Coop, are you gonna be doing any recruiting from the current team to urge guys to come back? Whether it's Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor, Jared McCain, are you gonna ask them to run it back?
Cooper: Yeah, I mean, for sure. Obviously having those experienced guys it means a lot to a college team right now. So, I mean, I'm for sure gonna talk to them.
Paolo: Roach is a senior, man.
Hey, he got another year of eligibiity, the COVID year haha. On that same note Cooper, Duke got swept by Carolina this year. Is Duke getting that back with you?
Cooper: Yeah, for sure. I mean, being in that game in Cameron, I know it made me and all the other recruits that were there really anxious. We all kinda had that feeling at the end like this is not happening next year. So, we'll see for sure.
Lastly, here are two Duke and Kentucky lineups. Obviously you're going to choose Duke but how much do you win by and why?
Paolo: I think we just got more versatility in our lineup. We got everything. We got athleticism, we got shooting, scoring, and we got defense. I would say we win by eight points.
You got the same thing Coop?
Cooper: I think so. Like he said about the versatility, I think that will put them over the edge and at the end of the day, Duke breeds dogs.