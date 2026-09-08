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Tim Newcomb

Joined September 2016 | 24 posts
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Latest Stories

Roshe Run

The Rise and Fall of the Nike Roshe Run

The Nike Roshe was created in 2012 and was popular until 2014. Here's how the shoe rose and fell so quickly.

Tim Newcomb343 days ago
Nick Kyrgios 2

What Nick Kyrgios' Jordans Mean to Wimbledon's Dress Code

Nick Kyrgios has made headlines for breaking Wimbledon's dress code by wearing white/red Air Jordan 1 Lows. Here's how it plays into the tournament's history.

Tim Newcomb1532 days ago
John Hoke Nike Chief Design Officer

Nike Design Chief John Hoke on Swoosh Campus, the Metaverse, and the Future of Shoes

'The barriers of creativity and the barriers between disciplines are eroding in front of us,' says Hoke in a new interview from Nike's headquarters.

Tim Newcomb1605 days ago
Nike Oceania

How Nike Bootlegged Its Own Sneakers

In 1982, Nike bootlegged its Oceania runner to help bypass import laws and formed the Nike One Line. This is how that history influenced a current Air Force 1.

Tim Newcomb1743 days ago
Roger Federer works on designing sneakers at On's HQ

Inside On, the Red-Hot Swiss Sneaker Brand Backed by Roger Federer

On's running sneakers are taking over. Here's what you need to know about the Swiss company, from its CloudTec cushioning to Federer's involvement.

Tim Newcomb1759 days ago
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How Tinker Hatfield Changed Tennis Sneakers

How Tinker Hatfield Changed Tennis Sneakers

From creating the Air Tech Challenge line to designing for tennis players like Andre Agassi and Roger Federer, here’s more on Tinker Hatfield’s tennis legacy.

Tim Newcomb1841 days ago
J Cole Puma

'This Is the One': The Design Process Behind J. Cole's Signature Pumas

Jeremy Sallee, Puma’s head of basketball footwear design, talks about the upcoming Puma RS-Dreamer Proto basketball sneaker, working with J. Cole, & more.

Tim Newcomb1999 days ago
swooshes

The History of the Swoosh on Nike's Sneakers

From the original Nike Swoosh debut in 1971 to the modern-day READYMADE x Nike Blazer logo, here’s the evolution and history of the Nike Swoosh design.

Tim Newcomb2018 days ago
How to Be a Sneaker Designer 6

How to Become a Sneaker Designer

Sneaker design veterans Wilson Smith, D'Wayne Edwards, and more on the best steps to becoming a sneaker designer, including schooling, internships, drawing.

Tim Newcomb2044 days ago
NBA Referee Sneakers

The Other NBA Sneakers: The Uniform World of Referee Shoes

The lack of referee-specific shoes makes it tough for NBA refs to find sneakers that work for them. Here's why they're wearing Nike, New Balance, and Hoka.

Tim Newcomb2220 days ago
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Roger Federer On Sneakers 01

Roger Federer Is Making a New Name for Himself in Sneakers

Tennis legend Roger Federer unveils his collaboration with Swiss sneaker brand On. Here's where and when his Roger model will release.

Tim Newcomb2265 days ago
Serena Williams

Serena Williams Talks Legacy, Lockdowns, and Changing Her Racket

We had the opportunity to talk to Serena Williams about the 2020 tennis season, her legacy, her new racket, the lockdowns, and much more.

Tim Newcomb2304 days ago
Zion Williamson Laces Sneakers

Could College Athletes Finally Get Sneaker Endorsement Deals?

NCAA moves toward allowing college athletes to get paid for endorsements, but can students get sneaker deals from Nike, Adidas and others?

Tim Newcomb2330 days ago
Adidas Nike UA Execs

Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour Make Big Changes. What Does It Mean?

Nike CEO Mark Parker, Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, and Adidas executive Eric Liedtke all have left their posts at their brands. Here's what it means.

Tim Newcomb2520 days ago
Big Baller Brand

What's the Future of Big Baller Brand?

The demise of Big Baller Brand has been a rumor as of late, but is the company finally done or changing?

Tim Newcomb2719 days ago
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Mache WWE 1

How Mache Became the WWE's Go-To Sneaker Customizer

Mache has made custom sneakers for LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Big Sean, and he's also made shoes for the biggest wrestlers in the world, too.

Tim Newcomb2723 days ago
Kyrie Irving with the Nike Air Zoom Vapor X Kyrie 5

Kyrie Irving's Next Collab Is With a Tennis Star

NBA star Kyrie Irving is teaming up with tennis player Nick Kyrgios for a Nike Vapor X Kyrie 5 sneaker collaboration.

Tim Newcomb2810 days ago
Air Jordan 33 on Foot

An Exclusive Look At the First Laceless Air Jordan

The Air Jordan 33, the newest sneaker in Michael Jordan's signature sneaker line, features a laceless design.

Tim Newcomb2919 days ago

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