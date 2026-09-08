Tim Newcomb
Latest Stories
The Rise and Fall of the Nike Roshe Run
The Nike Roshe was created in 2012 and was popular until 2014. Here's how the shoe rose and fell so quickly.
What Nick Kyrgios' Jordans Mean to Wimbledon's Dress Code
Nick Kyrgios has made headlines for breaking Wimbledon's dress code by wearing white/red Air Jordan 1 Lows. Here's how it plays into the tournament's history.
Nike Design Chief John Hoke on Swoosh Campus, the Metaverse, and the Future of Shoes
'The barriers of creativity and the barriers between disciplines are eroding in front of us,' says Hoke in a new interview from Nike's headquarters.
How Nike Bootlegged Its Own Sneakers
In 1982, Nike bootlegged its Oceania runner to help bypass import laws and formed the Nike One Line. This is how that history influenced a current Air Force 1.
Inside On, the Red-Hot Swiss Sneaker Brand Backed by Roger Federer
On's running sneakers are taking over. Here's what you need to know about the Swiss company, from its CloudTec cushioning to Federer's involvement.
How Tinker Hatfield Changed Tennis Sneakers
From creating the Air Tech Challenge line to designing for tennis players like Andre Agassi and Roger Federer, here’s more on Tinker Hatfield’s tennis legacy.
'This Is the One': The Design Process Behind J. Cole's Signature Pumas
Jeremy Sallee, Puma’s head of basketball footwear design, talks about the upcoming Puma RS-Dreamer Proto basketball sneaker, working with J. Cole, & more.
The History of the Swoosh on Nike's Sneakers
From the original Nike Swoosh debut in 1971 to the modern-day READYMADE x Nike Blazer logo, here’s the evolution and history of the Nike Swoosh design.
How to Become a Sneaker Designer
Sneaker design veterans Wilson Smith, D'Wayne Edwards, and more on the best steps to becoming a sneaker designer, including schooling, internships, drawing.
The Other NBA Sneakers: The Uniform World of Referee Shoes
The lack of referee-specific shoes makes it tough for NBA refs to find sneakers that work for them. Here's why they're wearing Nike, New Balance, and Hoka.
Roger Federer Is Making a New Name for Himself in Sneakers
Tennis legend Roger Federer unveils his collaboration with Swiss sneaker brand On. Here's where and when his Roger model will release.
Serena Williams Talks Legacy, Lockdowns, and Changing Her Racket
We had the opportunity to talk to Serena Williams about the 2020 tennis season, her legacy, her new racket, the lockdowns, and much more.
Could College Athletes Finally Get Sneaker Endorsement Deals?
NCAA moves toward allowing college athletes to get paid for endorsements, but can students get sneaker deals from Nike, Adidas and others?
Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour Make Big Changes. What Does It Mean?
Nike CEO Mark Parker, Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, and Adidas executive Eric Liedtke all have left their posts at their brands. Here's what it means.
What's the Future of Big Baller Brand?
The demise of Big Baller Brand has been a rumor as of late, but is the company finally done or changing?
How Mache Became the WWE's Go-To Sneaker Customizer
Mache has made custom sneakers for LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Big Sean, and he's also made shoes for the biggest wrestlers in the world, too.
Kyrie Irving's Next Collab Is With a Tennis Star
NBA star Kyrie Irving is teaming up with tennis player Nick Kyrgios for a Nike Vapor X Kyrie 5 sneaker collaboration.
An Exclusive Look At the First Laceless Air Jordan
The Air Jordan 33, the newest sneaker in Michael Jordan's signature sneaker line, features a laceless design.