The Biggest Stars of March Madness 2024, Ranked

The month of March is where madness ensues, stars are born, and legacies are cemented forever in college basketball. The NCAA Tournament has seen plenty of players raise their stock or solidify their already lofty standings in years past and this year should be no different. But we aren’t here to tell you who the breakout stars will be, we are here to highlight the already household names due to their social media followings, on-court skillsets and brands they have created over the course of their time in college. Whether it’s because they have already made deep tournament runs, won national championships, or captivated America’s hearts and commanded attention, these are the players you need to know.





It should come as no surprise that a majority of the names seen on this list are going to come from the women’s game, which indisputably has the biggest stars in the sport, and household names that have proven to be record-breakers on the court as well as record-breakers when it comes to viewership as well. We've seen Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Flau'jae Johnson dominate headlines the past year while the men's side has struggled to muster up the same attention.





Over the next few weeks, these are the names that you are likely to hear and see the most on the way to the Final Four. This is not a ranking based off solely kill but a combination of production, notoriety, and



Honorable Mention: MiLaysia Fulwiley, Kamilla Cardoso, Cameron Brink, Kyle Filipowski, Dalton Knecht, Zach Edey