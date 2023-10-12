Duke Star Jared McCain Claps Back at 'Grown Men' Trolling Him for Painting His Nails

One thing I wanted to talk about was the painted nails. I've seen you talk about it briefly from Duke videos and even USC star Caleb Williams recently spoke out on the topic. You've been vocal and there's obviously trolls that come for you about, how do you respond to that stuff when you see it?

I mean, at an early age I've always been told to just be myself, like I'm always just gonna be myself and as for the painted nails, I saw it during quarantine and I just started doing it. I never saw anything wrong with it like. I understand girls do it. I understand men have started to do it a little more recently, but it was just something I saw and I like to get manicures and pedicures. I take care of my body.

Some of these people hate, I don't know if they do take care of their body. So, I just like getting the color and it's always been myself. I've always been big on just being yourself in any situation possible. And never letting somebody tell you what, what you can and can't be. So doing the painted nails is kind of a part of me now. I just kind of do it whether I get to hate or not.

The hate is funny because it's usually grown men most of the time and it's like you're a grown man just hating on a kid. It doesn't affect me at all. I kind of just laugh at it.

Everyone I feel like wants to go to the NBA, but is there anything like specific that you're reaching for in just your basketball career?

Yeah, I mean, like obviously the NBA is my main goal but, I think coming into college, something that my trainer told me and a lot of people have told me is just like, don't think ahead like I said. Just be present but I just wanna get as best, get, get as good as I can while I'm here, like develop while I'm here at Duke.

Like whether that's staying 2, 3, 4 years, I'm just gonna get better with myself, mentally, physically and develop over this year. We'll see where it ends up. But I think just focusing on the physicality in the ACC and, and being able to play to my strengths, which is just shooting and just playing smart. So whatever happens happens, I'm not worried about too much, but obviously going to the NBA is my main goal and, obviously winning a national championship is a huge goal of mine too.

On the NBA topic, Duke has produced a lot of stars over the years. If you had to name your top five Duke players of all time, who are they?

Whew. I'm gonna go, I'm gonna go Kyrie. I'm gonna go JJ Redick. I didn't watch too much on Johnny Dawkins, but he wears 24, which is my number. So I feel like I got to just put him in there and he is the first big recruit, I'm gonna go with Jayson Tatum. Yellow light skin, you know, kinda look the same. I'm gonna go with Grant Hill last.

Final question, I know you just mentioned the possibility of staying two years. Next year, there's a big recruit that's possibly in the mix to join Duke. Why should Cooper Flagg come to Duke?