GloRilla Claps Back at Her Sister, Says She Once Tried to Shoot the Rapper

GloRilla has spoken out against her sister Scar Face Woods’ accusations that the rapper abandoned her family. Glo took to a live stream where she aired out Scar Face, revealing just how turbulent their relationship has been over the years. Among GloRilla’s accusations were that Scar Face, whose given name is Victoria, once “tried to shoot” the rapper (an accusation backed up by court records), and also got her “sent to jail.” “You don't have to say everything you did to me as a kid,” the Glorious artist said. “I was a minor, so half of it ain't public record. I ain't gonna talk about how you got me sent to jail for a whole week. We ain't gonna talk about that. How you tried to shoot me, you done set me up, you got me sent to jail. We ain't gonna talk about none of that, all right? I ain't gonna talk about half the stuff you did. Just leave it alone.”

“You doing you right now. Keep doing you. Keep my family out of it. Keep me out of it,” GloRilla continued. “You see, you at where you at all because you said my name. You could have been saying my name…you went about it the wrong way, now you will never get a penny out of me.” “My whole life, even before I was rich, I always been the one that never asked for shit. I always been the one to do shit for motherfuckers,” she concluded. “My people I fuck with, they straight.” Big Glo then called her father, who said that while Scar Face shouldn’t have gone public with her grievances and “needs her motherfucking ass whooped,” he still loves his kids. “You take damn good care of me,” he told his daughter. GloRilla also spoke with her mother, who said she kept her FedEx job because she wants to, but had to resign because of the online drama.

Glo’s “tried to shoot me” comment appeared to refer to something that happened in May, 2015. Complex reviewed a police affidavit of the incident. According to the paperwork, Glo, then 15, was in a hotel room with her older sister, who was 19 at the time. Glo called her mother to say that Scar Face was, per the report, “making threats to harm her with a gun.” Glo said that Scar Face told her to “shut up before I shoot you.” Scar Face admitted to police that she did have a gun, though it was hidden outside and not in the room. She was arrested and charged with domestic assault. It seems that Scar Face caught wind of GloRilla’s recent recollections. On Tuesday, Scar Face took to her Facebook account, asking, “How is it when she go to interviews and talks about our struggles it's koo but when i do it it's a problem?” “Yall just justify her then yall will say ohh she hasn't mentioned your name of course she not cause she don't want yall knowing anything about us and don't want the truth to be revealed...yall labeling me as a comedian but every comedian actually make jokes off of hurt..”