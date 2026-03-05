Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan Meet Their Match in First Trailer for ‘Beef’ Season 2

According to Tudum, the eight-episode anthology takes place at fictional country club Monte Vista Point, where Gen-Z couple Austin Davis (Melton) and Ashley Miller (Spaney), witness a violent fight between the club’s general manager Joshua Martín (Issac) and his wife, Lindsay Crane-Martín (Mulligan). After David and Miller see Martín nearly strike his wife with a golf club, the working relationships between the couples become strained, leading to a battle between Gen-Z versus Millennials.

Ahead of its April 16 premiere, on Thursday (March 5), the streaming platform released the first trailer for its second season, which introduces new players Oscar Isaac , Carey Mulligan , Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny , along with guest stars Youn Yuh-jung, and Song Kang-ho.

“We’ve all been seen at our worst in the privacy of our own home," says Beef showrunner Lee Sung Jin, who loosely based the show’s new storyline on a fight he witnessed.

“We wanted to change the feeling of this season’s beef to be a bit more passive-aggressive,” he continued. “It’s more about the internal repression of rage that you see in the workplace.”

Upon its release in April 2023, the inaugural season of Beef was a streaming hit, landing at No. 1 on Netflix’s top ten with 1.59 billion viewing minutes, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show went on to win eight Emmys including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, and Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie.