Pop Culture

Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan Meet Their Match in First Trailer for ‘Beef’ Season 2

Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan are joined by Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny in the show's second season.

Courtesy of Netflix
Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix’s Beef returns next month with a new cast and more drama.

Ahead of its April 16 premiere, on Thursday (March 5), the streaming platform released the first trailer for its second season, which introduces new players Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny, along with guest stars Youn Yuh-jung, and Song Kang-ho.

According to Tudum, the eight-episode anthology takes place at fictional country club Monte Vista Point, where Gen-Z couple Austin Davis (Melton) and Ashley Miller (Spaney), witness a violent fight between the club’s general manager Joshua Martín (Issac) and his wife, Lindsay Crane-Martín (Mulligan). After David and Miller see Martín nearly strike his wife with a golf club, the working relationships between the couples become strained, leading to a battle between Gen-Z versus Millennials.

“We’ve all been seen at our worst in the privacy of our own home," says Beef showrunner Lee Sung Jin, who loosely based the show’s new storyline on a fight he witnessed.

“We wanted to change the feeling of this season’s beef to be a bit more passive-aggressive,” he continued. “It’s more about the internal repression of rage that you see in the workplace.”

Upon its release in April 2023, the inaugural season of Beef was a streaming hit, landing at No. 1 on Netflix’s top ten with 1.59 billion viewing minutes, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show went on to win eight Emmys including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, and Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie.

Related Stories

Ali Wong & Bill Hader Split After 2 Years of Dating
Pop Culture

Ali Wong and Bill Hader Reportedly Split After Two Years of Dating

Sources say the comedians ended their relationship amicably due to demanding schedules and family commitments.

Bernadette Giacomazzo253 days ago
A noir-style image of a mysterious figure in a fedora and mask with glowing eyes, labeled "2026 Complex Preview" in bold text.
Pop Culture

The 10 Most Anticipated TV Shows Coming in 2026

From Marvel's Wonder Man to the King of the Hill revival, these are the returning favorites and exciting new series you need to watch in 2026

Marc Griffin256 days ago
Remi Malek in a black hoodie looks sideways, with another man in a cap and sunglasses blurred in the background.
Pop Culture

The Best TV Shows to Watch on Netflix Right Now

Looking for your next binge? Explore the top TV shows on Netflix this month, from fan favorites to hidden gems. Find your perfect series to stream now.

Brent Eickhoff374 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
3
MusicDrake Announces Return of ‘FOMO’ Short Film to YouTube
4
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
5
MusicLupe Fiasco Pays Tribute to Sway DaSafo: 'One of the Best MCs I've Ever Heard'
6
StyleDrake's 'FOMO' Short Film: All of the Insane Clothing, Cars, and Jewelry

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App