Bad Bunny to Star in Historical Epic ‘Porto Rico’ Directed by Residente

Residente will be teaming up with Bad Bunny on a historical drama about Puerto Rico.

The film, titled Porto Rico, sees Residente (born René Pérez Joglar) making his directorial debut and Bad Bunny (real name Benito Martínez Ocasio) in his first leading film role.

Porto Rico, which is described as “an epic Caribbean western and historical drama,” also stars Viggo Mortensen, Edward Norton, and Javier Bardem, while Academy Award winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu has signed on as executive producer.

Bardem, a native of Spain, and American actors Norton and Mortensen are portraying characters tied to their home countries, according to Deadline. Norton and Mortensen are both Spanish speakers, with the latter having lived in Argentina for many years in Argentina.

Additional casting details will be announced at a later date.