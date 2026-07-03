Latest Stories
Menendez Brothers Anticipate Appeal Decision in Murder Conviction After Alleged New Evidence Surfaces
A new Netflix series from Ryan Murphy, ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,’ has renewed attention to the 1989 murder case.
'Prison Break' Stars Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller to Reunite on New Series ‘Snatchback’
The actors are set to co-star in a new series nearly 19 years since the premiere of 'Prison Break.'
Kerry Washington Jokingly Says She ‘Upgraded’ ‘Scandal’ Co-Star Tony Goldwyn’s Life Thanks to ‘Black Wife Effect'
The 'Scandal' stars formerly played love interests Olivia Pope and President Fitzgerald in the ABC political thriller.
‘True Detective: Night Country’ Finale Draws 3.2 Million, Finishes Off With Season-High Viewership
The season finale for 'Night Country' on Sunday set an overall new viewership record for the series.
'Snowfall' Season 5 Receives Premiere Date
Season 5 of the popular FX series 'Snowfall,' which stars Damson Idris, has received a release date. The new season will be arriving next year.
Adam Sandler Jokingly Threatens to Make a Horrible Movie 'On Purpose' If He Doesn't Get Oscar Nomination
His newest film 'Uncut Gems' is getting rave reviews.
A 'New Jack City' Reboot Is Being Developed
Hollywood again reaches back to the '90s.
Shia LaBeouf and Robert De Niro Will Star in Upcoming Drama 'After Exile'
Filming is set to begin in October.
Russo Brothers Unveil New Trailer for '21 Bridges' Starring Chadwick Boseman
The crime-thriller will hit the big screen in September.
Watch Kevin Bacon Play a Corrupt FBI Veteran in 'City on a Hill' Trailer
The crime drama is set to premiere this spring.
Idris Elba's 'Luther' Returns After Three Years With First Season 5 Trailer
Last year it was announced that Idris Elba would return to his iconic role as the titular detective in BBC's 'Luther.'
'Fargo' Taps Chris Rock to Star as 1950s Crime Boss
'Fargo' season 4 is officially a go, and Chris Rock is set to star. What's more, fans have been treated to more information about the plot than the series usually reveals.
The Trailer for Netflix's New Crime Series 'Seven Seconds’ Looks Mad Heavy
Regina King and Clare-Hope Ashitey star in Netflix's latest anthology crime drama series.