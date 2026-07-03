Crime Drama

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Erik Menendez (L) and his brother Lyle (R) listen during a pre-trial hearing, on December 29, 1992 in Los Angeles
Life

Menendez Brothers Anticipate Appeal Decision in Murder Conviction After Alleged New Evidence Surfaces

A new Netflix series from Ryan Murphy, ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,’ has renewed attention to the 1989 murder case.

Alex Ocho656 days ago
Dominic Purcell in a gray blazer and black shirt, and Wentworth Miller in a black sweater at The Paley Center for Media event
Pop Culture

'Prison Break' Stars Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller to Reunite on New Series ‘Snatchback’

The actors are set to co-star in a new series nearly 19 years since the premiere of 'Prison Break.'

Alex Ocho751 days ago
Tony Goldwyn and Kerry Washington pose together, with Tony in a suit and Kerry in an elegant lace dress. Both smile warmly at the camera
Pop Culture

Kerry Washington Jokingly Says She ‘Upgraded’ ‘Scandal’ Co-Star Tony Goldwyn’s Life Thanks to ‘Black Wife Effect'

The 'Scandal' stars formerly played love interests Olivia Pope and President Fitzgerald in the ABC political thriller.

Jaelani Turner-Williams773 days ago
Jodie Foster standing in front of a backdrop with "HBO Original True Detective Night Country" text, wearing a stylish beige suit
Pop Culture

‘True Detective: Night Country’ Finale Draws 3.2 Million, Finishes Off With Season-High Viewership

The season finale for 'Night Country' on Sunday set an overall new viewership record for the series.

Alex Ocho879 days ago
Damson Idris in FX's 'Snowfall'
Pop Culture

'Snowfall' Season 5 Receives Premiere Date

Season 5 of the popular FX series 'Snowfall,' which stars Damson Idris, has received a release date. The new season will be arriving next year.

Jordan Rose1669 days ago
Advertisement
Adam Sandler attends The Gotham Awards
Pop Culture

Adam Sandler Jokingly Threatens to Make a Horrible Movie 'On Purpose' If He Doesn't Get Oscar Nomination

His newest film 'Uncut Gems' is getting rave reviews.

Gavin Evans2418 days ago
Wesley Snipes and Chris Rock at the premiere of 'New Jack City'
Pop Culture

A 'New Jack City' Reboot Is Being Developed

Hollywood again reaches back to the '90s.

Gavin Evans2489 days ago
Shia LaBeouf
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf and Robert De Niro Will Star in Upcoming Drama 'After Exile'

Filming is set to begin in October.

Gavin Evans2531 days ago
'21 Bridges' Trailer
Pop Culture

Russo Brothers Unveil New Trailer for '21 Bridges' Starring Chadwick Boseman

The crime-thriller will hit the big screen in September.

Joshua Espinoza2555 days ago
'City on a Hill' cast
Pop Culture

Watch Kevin Bacon Play a Corrupt FBI Veteran in 'City on a Hill' Trailer

The crime drama is set to premiere this spring.

Joshua Espinoza2724 days ago
Advertisement
Idris Elba
Pop Culture

Idris Elba's 'Luther' Returns After Three Years With First Season 5 Trailer

Last year it was announced that Idris Elba would return to his iconic role as the titular detective in BBC's 'Luther.'

Joe Price2788 days ago
Chris Rock.
Pop Culture

'Fargo' Taps Chris Rock to Star as 1950s Crime Boss

'Fargo' season 4 is officially a go, and Chris Rock is set to star. What's more, fans have been treated to more information about the plot than the series usually reveals.

juliarp2905 days ago
'Seven Seconds'
Pop Culture

The Trailer for Netflix's New Crime Series 'Seven Seconds’ Looks Mad Heavy

Regina King and Clare-Hope Ashitey star in Netflix's latest anthology crime drama series.

Khal3096 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App