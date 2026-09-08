Cheryl Thompson

Joined January 2026 | 31 posts
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Layla Taylor attends Warner Bros. Pictures and MRC presents World Premiere Of "Wuthering Heights" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 28, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

‘Mormon Wives’ Star Layla Taylor Opens Up About Eating Disorder Relapse: ‘I’ve Been Struggling’

Layla Taylor said she is ‘in treatment’ as she opened up about her eating disorder relapse in a candid social media post.

Cheryl Thompson183 days ago
Zendaya attends the Los Angeles premiere of A24's "The Drama" at DGA Theater Complex on March 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Zendaya Brought Back 2015 Oscars Look That Sparked Drama for ‘The Drama’ Premiere

Zendaya, amid swirling speculation surrounding her marital status, wore a familiar gown to the premiere of 'The Drama'.

Cheryl Thompson183 days ago
Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams attend the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

‘Heated Rivalry’ Star Hudson Williams Debuts Relationship at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Hudson Williams appeared at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party with girlfriend Katelyn Rose Larson, marking their relationship’s red carpet debut.

Cheryl Thompson185 days ago
Teyana Taylor attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

Teyana Taylor Hid a Sweet Tribute to Her Daughters in Her Oscars Dress

Teyana Taylor’s Chanel gown at the 2026 Oscars featured a hidden tribute to her daughters, Junie and Rue, stitched directly into the dress.

Cheryl Thompson185 days ago
Marlon Wayans speaks onstage at the 83rd annual Golden Globed nominations announcement and media preview at The Beverly Hilton on December 08, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

Marlon Wayans Addresses 'Scary Movie' Snub: 'It Wasn't Personal'

Marlon Wayans says Shannon Elizabeth's absence from the 2026 'Scary Movie' reboot wasn't personal after the actor shared her disappointment.

Cheryl Thompson188 days ago
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Paola Mayfield attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Freevee's "THE GOAT" at Ysabel on April 30, 2024 in West Hollywood, California.

‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Caroline Schwitzky’s Ex Acquitted of Attempted Murder

Cole Goldberg, ex-boyfriend of '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' star Caroline Schwitzky, was acquitted of attempted murder charges.

Cheryl Thompson188 days ago
Jenelle Evans at the Page Six Virtual Reali-Tea Awards held at City Winery on September 17, 2025 in New York, New York.

Former 'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans Son Checks into Mental Health Facility

The former 'Teen Mom' star's son faced challenges that left him violent toward his caregiver, his grandmother Barbara, who called 911 after an alarming incident.

Cheryl Thompson190 days ago
Benny Blanco seen onstage at Variety's 2025 Business Managers Breakfast at The London on November 13, 2025 in West Hollywood, California.

Benny Blanco Defends Hygiene Habits with Help from Ed Sheeran On 'Friends Keep Secrets'

The superstar producer shared that he knows what sets him apart from others in the hygiene game, with a vouch fro

Cheryl Thompson190 days ago
Gypsy Rose Blanchard at An Evening with Lifetime: Conversations on Controversies FYC Event held at The Lounge at Studio 10 on May 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, Calfornia.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Offers Followers Rare Look at 14-Month-Old Daughter

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, who has been quiet about her 14-month old daughter Aurora since her birth in December 2024, shared a rare moment with Aurora hitting a major milestone.

Cheryl Thompson192 days ago
Ben Roy #30 of the Boston University Terriers and Xavier Nesbitt #3 of the Harvard Crimson in action during the 2025 college Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase game between Harvard Crimson and Boston University Terriers on November 22, 2025, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Boston University’s Brilliant Buzzer-Beater Comes with Countdown Clock Chaos

Chance Gladden brought home a win for Boston University, but it didn’t come without some serious controversy surrounding the game clock.

Cheryl Thompson192 days ago
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Reality T.V. Actor Corey Harrison attends the Los Angeles special screening of "CLUB LIFE" on June 4, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

‘Pawn Stars’ Star Corey Harrison Asks Fans for Help After Serious Motorcycle Crash

Corey Harrison, best known for the reality TV series 'Pawn Stars,' is asking fans for help after suffering major injuries in a motorcycle crash.

Cheryl Thompson195 days ago
Tyra Banks attends the VIP launch of SMiZE & DREAM Ice Cream on June 19, 2025 in Sydney, Australia.

‘America’s Next Top Model’ Winner Dani Evans Recalls Shocking Phone Call With Tyra Banks

Dani Evans opened up on 'Reality Check' about the call where Tyra Banks acknowledged knowing her post-show career was struggling.

Cheryl Thompson210 days ago
Gymnast Simone Biles of the United States during an interview at the Figure Skating, Men's Singles Skating-Free Skating competition at the Milano Ice Skating Arena at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games 2026 on February 13th, 2026 in Milan, Italy.

Simone Biles Comforts Ilia Malinin After Olympic Struggle: 'Everything Happens for a Reason'

Simone Biles stepped in during Ilia Malinin’s Milan interview to offer support and perspective after his tough Olympic free skate.

Cheryl Thompson210 days ago
Kimberly Brook (L) and James Van Der Beek attend the Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE LA 2018 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 3, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

James Van Der Beek’s Wife Shares Emotional Details About His Final Days

Details have emerged about how Van Der Beek, who starred on Dawson’s Creek from 1998 to 2003, spent his final days with family before his passing on February 11, 2026.

Cheryl Thompson212 days ago
Khloé reflects on memories of their late father as she takes a heartfelt trip down memory lane on an episode of The Kardashians.

Khloé Kardashian Reportedly Less Involved With Good American

Khloé Kardashian may be distancing herself from Good American, the brand she co-founded with Emma Grede, amid reported behind-the-scenes tension.

Cheryl Thompson212 days ago
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Shandi Sullivan, 3rd place finalist, Yoanna House, winner of "America's Next Top Model" and Mercedes Scelba-Shorte, runner-up.

Shandi Sullivan Says ‘America's Next Top Model’ Production Framed Assault as Cheating Storyline

In Netflix’s 'ANTM' docuseries, Shandi Sullivan claims producers framed a filmed assault as a cheating scandal that defined her storyline for years.

Cheryl Thompson218 days ago
Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks on against the Denver Broncos during the national anthem during an AFC Divisional Playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

Josh Allen Seen on Crutches After Playing Through Broken Foot

The quarterback was reported to have played through a broken foot during the final stretch of the season and later underwent surgery after Buffalo’s playoff exit.

Cheryl Thompson230 days ago
Lindsey Vonn of Team United States crashes out during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill on January 30, 2026 in Crans Montana, Switzerland.

Lindsey Vonn Airlifted After Crash in Final Race Before Winter Olympics

The 41-year-old skier was injured in a crash during the Crans-Montana downhill in Switzerland, just days before the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics.

Cheryl Thompson230 days ago

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