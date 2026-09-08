Cheryl Thompson
Latest Stories
‘Mormon Wives’ Star Layla Taylor Opens Up About Eating Disorder Relapse: ‘I’ve Been Struggling’
Layla Taylor said she is ‘in treatment’ as she opened up about her eating disorder relapse in a candid social media post.
Zendaya Brought Back 2015 Oscars Look That Sparked Drama for ‘The Drama’ Premiere
Zendaya, amid swirling speculation surrounding her marital status, wore a familiar gown to the premiere of 'The Drama'.
‘Heated Rivalry’ Star Hudson Williams Debuts Relationship at Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Hudson Williams appeared at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party with girlfriend Katelyn Rose Larson, marking their relationship’s red carpet debut.
Teyana Taylor Hid a Sweet Tribute to Her Daughters in Her Oscars Dress
Teyana Taylor’s Chanel gown at the 2026 Oscars featured a hidden tribute to her daughters, Junie and Rue, stitched directly into the dress.
Marlon Wayans Addresses 'Scary Movie' Snub: 'It Wasn't Personal'
Marlon Wayans says Shannon Elizabeth's absence from the 2026 'Scary Movie' reboot wasn't personal after the actor shared her disappointment.
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Caroline Schwitzky’s Ex Acquitted of Attempted Murder
Cole Goldberg, ex-boyfriend of '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' star Caroline Schwitzky, was acquitted of attempted murder charges.
Former 'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans Son Checks into Mental Health Facility
The former 'Teen Mom' star's son faced challenges that left him violent toward his caregiver, his grandmother Barbara, who called 911 after an alarming incident.
Benny Blanco Defends Hygiene Habits with Help from Ed Sheeran On 'Friends Keep Secrets'
The superstar producer shared that he knows what sets him apart from others in the hygiene game, with a vouch fro
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Offers Followers Rare Look at 14-Month-Old Daughter
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, who has been quiet about her 14-month old daughter Aurora since her birth in December 2024, shared a rare moment with Aurora hitting a major milestone.
Boston University’s Brilliant Buzzer-Beater Comes with Countdown Clock Chaos
Chance Gladden brought home a win for Boston University, but it didn’t come without some serious controversy surrounding the game clock.
‘Pawn Stars’ Star Corey Harrison Asks Fans for Help After Serious Motorcycle Crash
Corey Harrison, best known for the reality TV series 'Pawn Stars,' is asking fans for help after suffering major injuries in a motorcycle crash.
‘America’s Next Top Model’ Winner Dani Evans Recalls Shocking Phone Call With Tyra Banks
Dani Evans opened up on 'Reality Check' about the call where Tyra Banks acknowledged knowing her post-show career was struggling.
Simone Biles Comforts Ilia Malinin After Olympic Struggle: 'Everything Happens for a Reason'
Simone Biles stepped in during Ilia Malinin’s Milan interview to offer support and perspective after his tough Olympic free skate.
James Van Der Beek’s Wife Shares Emotional Details About His Final Days
Details have emerged about how Van Der Beek, who starred on Dawson’s Creek from 1998 to 2003, spent his final days with family before his passing on February 11, 2026.
Khloé Kardashian Reportedly Less Involved With Good American
Khloé Kardashian may be distancing herself from Good American, the brand she co-founded with Emma Grede, amid reported behind-the-scenes tension.
Shandi Sullivan Says ‘America's Next Top Model’ Production Framed Assault as Cheating Storyline
In Netflix’s 'ANTM' docuseries, Shandi Sullivan claims producers framed a filmed assault as a cheating scandal that defined her storyline for years.
Josh Allen Seen on Crutches After Playing Through Broken Foot
The quarterback was reported to have played through a broken foot during the final stretch of the season and later underwent surgery after Buffalo’s playoff exit.
Lindsey Vonn Airlifted After Crash in Final Race Before Winter Olympics
The 41-year-old skier was injured in a crash during the Crans-Montana downhill in Switzerland, just days before the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics.