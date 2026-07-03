Samantha Giambra-Plaisance
Samantha Giambra is a gaming writer and content creator who covers trending topics, game guides, and industry news. Her work has appeared on IGN.com, ScreenRant, TechRaptor, and more where she writes about major releases, industry trends, and gameplay mechanics across multiple genres.
Latest Stories
Florida Man Crashes Through Airport Gate, Tries to Board Planes on Runway
A man plowed through an airport gate, raced onto a runway, and tried to hop onto planes.
Olivia Dean Wins Big at 2026 MOBO Awards, Sweeping Three Major Categories
Olivia Dean just took over the 2026 MOBOs with three major wins and a show-stopping performance.
Coco Jones Drops New Video for ‘LUVAGIRL,’ Her First Studio Track of 2026
Coco Jones isn't just an R&B star; she’s the new standard for vocal excellence and intentional artistry.
Leon Thomas Sees 1,600% Spotify Spike Following Award Wins
Leon Thomas isn't just a songwriter anymore; he’s the apex predator of modern R&B.
Candiace Dillard Bassett Teams Up With Tamar Braxton for New R&B Remixes
Reality TV alum Candiace Dillard Bassett pushes her R&B career with remixes featuring Tamar Braxton and gospel singer Darrel Walls.
Roblox Safety Measures Still Leave Young Players at Risk
US kids could be seeing the same violent Roblox content and online grooming risks as in the UK -- an independent developer is sounding the alarm.
Meta and YouTube Ordered to Pay $6 Million in Social Media Addiction Lawsuit
A Los Angeles jury awarded $6,000,000 to the plaintiff in a case that could reshape how tech platforms are held accountable.
Humanoid Robot Accidentally Slaps Boy During Public Demo in China
A humanoid robot accidentally hits a child mid-routine, raising questions about safety.
Live Possum Spotted Hiding Among Stuffed Toys at Hobart Airport
Travelers thought it was just another plush — until it moved.
Streamer Denies Hitting Partner After Livestream Clip Goes Viral
Jordan Sisco says, 'I wasn’t hitting her,' after footage from his livestream circulated online.
Shirtless Man Goes Viral After Disney World Hotel Meltdown Ends in Arrest
The chaotic scene unfolded at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, where guests called authorities after the disturbance.
Netflix Is More Expensive Than Ever Across All Plans
Subscribers are now paying more each month as the streaming giant’s latest price hike takes effect.
AT&T Is Raising Prices on Older Plans — And Customers Aren’t Happy
AT&T is raising prices on older wireless plans as customers warn they may switch carriers amid growing backlash.
Costco Is Making Changes to Kirkland Products to Keep Prices Low
The retail giant is making behind-the-scenes moves that could mean better prices for members.
DoorDash Rolls Out Weekly Gas Relief Payments for U.S. Drivers
Drivers can receive weekly payments and gas cashback as fuel costs spike across the U.S.
Sly Fox Sneaks Onto Cargo Ship and Travels From U.K. to New York
The unexpected passenger survived a two-week transatlantic journey aboard a cargo ship.
FedEx Just Made a Move to Speed Up Your Deliveries
The shipping giant is speeding things up, with deliveries arriving in as little as two hours.
Costco Debuts New Kirkland Energy Drink
Costco’s new Kirkland energy drink is showing up in stores, with a 24-pack priced around $16.99 and less than $1 per can.