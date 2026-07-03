Samantha Giambra-Plaisance

Samantha Giambra is a gaming writer and content creator who covers trending topics, game guides, and industry news. Her work has appeared on IGN.com, ScreenRant, TechRaptor, and more where she writes about major releases, industry trends, and gameplay mechanics across multiple genres.

Joined March 2026 | 33 posts
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Latest Stories

Airplanes parked at an airport terminal during sunset, with American Airlines planes visible. The sky is clear with an orange hue.

Florida Man Crashes Through Airport Gate, Tries to Board Planes on Runway

A man plowed through an airport gate, raced onto a runway, and tried to hop onto planes.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance110 days ago
A woman, Olivia Dean, smiles while holding a microphone at the MOBO Awards podium in 2026.

Olivia Dean Wins Big at 2026 MOBO Awards, Sweeping Three Major Categories

Olivia Dean just took over the 2026 MOBOs with three major wins and a show-stopping performance.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance110 days ago
A woman in a white outfit passionately sings on a sports field, holding a microphone with one hand and extending the other.

Coco Jones Drops New Video for ‘LUVAGIRL,’ Her First Studio Track of 2026

Coco Jones isn't just an R&B star; she’s the new standard for vocal excellence and intentional artistry.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance110 days ago
A person with red-tipped dreadlocks and sunglasses, wearing a gray suit and cap, holds an award and points while speaking on stage.

Leon Thomas Sees 1,600% Spotify Spike Following Award Wins

Leon Thomas isn't just a songwriter anymore; he’s the apex predator of modern R&B.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance110 days ago
A person in a white outfit and black fur hat speaks into a microphone in a SiriusXM studio.

Candiace Dillard Bassett Teams Up With Tamar Braxton for New R&B Remixes

Reality TV alum Candiace Dillard Bassett pushes her R&B career with remixes featuring Tamar Braxton and gospel singer Darrel Walls.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance110 days ago
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A person playing a game on a tablet, with a TV in the background displaying the "Roblox" logo.

Roblox Safety Measures Still Leave Young Players at Risk

US kids could be seeing the same violent Roblox content and online grooming risks as in the UK -- an independent developer is sounding the alarm.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance111 days ago
Smartphone displaying the Meta logo, with blurred Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp icons in the background.

Meta and YouTube Ordered to Pay $6 Million in Social Media Addiction Lawsuit

A Los Angeles jury awarded $6,000,000 to the plaintiff in a case that could reshape how tech platforms are held accountable.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance111 days ago
A UNITREE booth displaying a humanoid robot and a person on a screen. The booth has bright lights and a modern design.

Humanoid Robot Accidentally Slaps Boy During Public Demo in China

A humanoid robot accidentally hits a child mid-routine, raising questions about safety.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance111 days ago
A possum perched on a tree branch at night, surrounded by leaves and branches.

Live Possum Spotted Hiding Among Stuffed Toys at Hobart Airport

Travelers thought it was just another plush — until it moved.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance111 days ago
Close-up of hands holding a PlayStation 5 controller, with another person in the background holding a controller.

Streamer Denies Hitting Partner After Livestream Clip Goes Viral

Jordan Sisco says, 'I wasn’t hitting her,' after footage from his livestream circulated online.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance111 days ago
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Mickey and Minnie Mouse in a festive parade float adorned with autumn leaves, next to a "Disney Parks" sign.

Shirtless Man Goes Viral After Disney World Hotel Meltdown Ends in Arrest

The chaotic scene unfolded at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, where guests called authorities after the disturbance.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance112 days ago
Close-up of a smartphone screen showing the Netflix app icon, a red "N" on a black background, among other app icons.

Netflix Is More Expensive Than Ever Across All Plans

Subscribers are now paying more each month as the streaming giant’s latest price hike takes effect.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance112 days ago
A tablet displaying the AT&T logo, featuring a blue globe design next to the text "AT&T," placed on a wooden table.

AT&T Is Raising Prices on Older Plans — And Customers Aren’t Happy

AT&T is raising prices on older wireless plans as customers warn they may switch carriers amid growing backlash.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance112 days ago
A Costco store entrance at night, with people walking and cars parked in the foreground.

Costco Is Making Changes to Kirkland Products to Keep Prices Low

The retail giant is making behind-the-scenes moves that could mean better prices for members.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance112 days ago
A smartphone displaying the DoorDash logo, set against a background of a fluctuating stock market graph.

DoorDash Rolls Out Weekly Gas Relief Payments for U.S. Drivers

Drivers can receive weekly payments and gas cashback as fuel costs spike across the U.S.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance112 days ago
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A fox standing in shallow water, holding a small fish in its mouth, surrounded by reeds.

Sly Fox Sneaks Onto Cargo Ship and Travels From U.K. to New York

The unexpected passenger survived a two-week transatlantic journey aboard a cargo ship.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance112 days ago
FedEx Express cargo plane in flight against a clear blue sky.

FedEx Just Made a Move to Speed Up Your Deliveries

The shipping giant is speeding things up, with deliveries arriving in as little as two hours.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance112 days ago
A person pushes a cart filled with items outside a Costco Wholesale store. Cars are parked in the foreground.

Costco Debuts New Kirkland Energy Drink

Costco’s new Kirkland energy drink is showing up in stores, with a 24-pack priced around $16.99 and less than $1 per can.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance113 days ago

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