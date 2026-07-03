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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Ninja Ramen Responds After Twitch Streamer CrashOutKent Says He Felt Unwelcome
The Twitch and TikTok creator says a York, Pennsylvania ramen dinner left him ignored and hurt, but the restaurant owner told a different story.
Bernadette Giacomazzo25 days ago
Pop Culture
Streamer Kathelina Apologizes for Affair With Cousin After Ex Found Out by Looking at Cat Camera
The Twitch streamer posted a 12-minute YouTube video responding to Kenneth Odigbo's viral exposé, admitting to infidelity while leveling serious allegations against him.
Mark Elibert37 days ago