Rock the Country Artist Reportedly Received Death Threats Ahead of Festival: 'F*cking Crazy'

The turbulence surrounding the Kid Rock-led Rock the Country festival has taken a darker turn, with one of its performers reportedly receiving death threats ahead of a scheduled show. According to The Sheridan Press, country artist Tanner Usrey became the target of threatening messages in early February, just days before a performance in Rapid City, South Dakota.

A Wyoming man, later identified as Baptiste Brafford, sent multiple messages warning Usrey not to appear—escalating to graphic threats involving firearms.

One message warned the singer not to come to the city, while another referenced a rifle and described violent intent in detail. Screenshots of the messages were quickly turned over to law enforcement, prompting an investigation. When police contacted Usrey, he admitted uncertainty about how seriously to take the threats, telling authorities that “people are crazy.” Still, the situation was treated as credible enough for officers to track down the sender. Brafford was located at his residence, where he admitted to sending the messages and claimed he had been drinking at the time. Although he later deleted the threats, authorities had already obtained evidence. He was arrested on February 4 and charged with misdemeanor telephonic threats. After appearing before a judge, Brafford was released on a $5,000 cash-only bond and is expected back in court on March 10. Despite the situation, Usrey went forward with his February 6 performance, delivering a full set and continuing his schedule.

The Rock the Country tour has been dealing with mounting issues in recent weeks, including lineup changes and a high-profile cancellation. A planned stop in Anderson, South Carolina—originally set for July—was scrapped after multiple artists exited the bill. Local officials confirmed they were notified of the cancellation in early February, and organizers later stated they were “truly disappointed” and emphasized their commitment to delivering a high-quality experience for fans. The festival also reiterated its broader mission, saying, “Loving America isn’t political; it’s who we are.” At the same time, artists have begun speaking out about the internal and external pressure tied to the event.