Dragon Ball Z

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Sauce Walka
Pop Culture

Sauce Walka Puts Nunchuck Skills on Display in Goku Cosplay at Dream Con 2026

Sauce Walks is very talented at using nunchucks.

Trey Alston6 days ago
Piccolo.
Pop Culture

New 'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3' Trailer Reveals Power-Up Change Fans Might Not Like

Bandai Namco has offered a closer look at the gameplay for the upcoming game.

Trey Alston8 days ago
Erling Haaland in a red Norway jersey smiles on the field, with fans in the background.
Sports

Erling Haaland Comments on Being Compared to 'Dragon Ball' Villain: 'I Don't Disagree'

Erling Haaland embraced a viral 'Dragon Ball' meme during the World Cup, telling fans, "I mean I don't disagree."

Mark Elibert11 days ago
Beerus and Goku
Pop Culture

New Report Says ‘Dragon Ball Super: Beerus’ Will Be Longer Than ‘Battle of Gods’ Arc

This aligns with a tease that Frieza would appear in it.

Trey Alston80 days ago
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 trailer screenshot
Pop Culture

‘Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3’ Announced for 2027 Release

'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' came out in 2016.

Trey Alston87 days ago
Advertisement
A person is dressed as Frieza from Dragon Ball, with white and purple body paint, standing near a metal fence and a parked motorcycle.
Pop Culture

Boy Goes Viral After He's Unable to Remove Body Paint For 'Dragon Ball Z' Frieza Costume

The boy shared a video of himself and another person attempting to peel off the paint.

tara mahadevan93 days ago
(L-R) Kozo Shioya and 'Dragon Ball' character Majin Buu.
Pop Culture

'Dragon Ball Z' Voice Actor Kozo Shioya Dies Aged 71

The late actor, who voiced Majin Buu, died following a cerebral hemorrhage.

Trey Alston169 days ago
'Dragon Ball Super: Beerus' Series Releases First Trailer Ahead of Fall 2026 Launch
Pop Culture

'Dragon Ball Super: Beerus' Series Releases First Trailer Ahead of Fall 2026 Launch

The new series was announced at the Dragon Ball Genkidamatsuri event in Japan.

Bernadette Giacomazzo174 days ago
"Frieza" 'Dragon Ball Z' x Crocs Classic Clog
Sneakers

These 'Dragon Ball Z' Crocs Are Releasing Only at Foot Locker

Here's where to buy the 'Cell' and 'Frieza' 'Dragon Ball Z' Crocs Classic Clogs.

Victor Deng423 days ago
Dale Wilson and the character he voiced on 'Dragon Ball Z,' Cell.
Pop Culture

Dale Wilson, 'Dragon Ball Z' Voice Actor Behind Cell, Dead at 74

He voiced 'Dragon Ball Z' characters Cell, Kami, and Android 8 in the English dub.

Joe Price554 days ago
Advertisement
(L) Kendrick Lamar in an orange outfit performing. (R) Mustard in a blue hoodie and red cap posing for a photo.
Music

Kendrick Lamar Screaming 'Mustard' on "TV Off" Is an Instant Meme

The way K.Dot introduces the beat switch has people cracking up.

Joe Price603 days ago
Dragon Ball Z
Pop Culture

People Are Imagining How ‘Dragon Ball Z’ in New York Would Be and It’s Hilarious

Papoose, Jim Jones, and more were used as reactions for popular characters from the anime.

Trey Alston643 days ago
Man in a baseball cap and letterman jacket with graphic prints, wearing headphones around neck
Pop Culture

Big Sean Praises Late 'Dragon Ball' Creator: 'Akira Toriyama Will Live Forever'

Toriyama passed away in early March at the age of 68.

tara mahadevan831 days ago
A conceptual artwork of a Dragon Ball theme park with a large Eternal Dragon atop a fountain, surrounded by attractions and crowds
Pop Culture

First Ever ‘Dragon Ball’ Theme Park Underway in Saudi Arabia

The park will open in the nation's Qiddiya megaproject site and recreate various locations from the iconic anime series.

Alex Ocho844 days ago
Man with unique hairstyle, wearing a Helmut Lang tee, and earphones, listening intently
Music

Denzel Curry Pens Heartfelt Message to Late 'Dragon Ball' Creator: 'We Love You, Rest Well'

The Florida rapper's catalog is littered with references to the iconic anime series.

Brad Callas859 days ago
Advertisement
Illustration of Goku from Dragon Ball holding the flag of Mexico, depicted in Super Saiyan form
Pop Culture

'Dragon Ball' Creator's Death Sparks Joke That Mexican Cartels Agreed to Ceasefire in Honor of Late Artist

'Dragon Ball' has maintained a loyal cross-cultural fanbase.

Joe Price859 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App