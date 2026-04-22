‘Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3’ Announced for 2027 Release

Bandai Namco technically revealed the game earlier this year under the name Age 1000 — but, that appears to be the place where the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 will be set.

The company revealed Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 alongside the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026 event in Los Angeles. In its release trailer, some of what the game has to offer is revealed — from cutting-edge anime graphics to what appears to be a massive city for players to explore.

Bandai Namco has revealed that its popular video game series Dragon Ball Xenoverse is getting another sequel.

"As revealed in the announcement trailer for DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 3, players will get to explore and uncover exciting new stories in West City, the vibrant new world set in AGE 1000," reads an official description. "Guided into the ranks of the Great Saiyan Squad, you’ll fight alongside allies as events there begin to take shape.

"The game combines an epic story-driven RPG experience that will take DRAGON BALL fans on an unforgettable, action-packed journey into this new universe and its cast of characters."

Details about the game are light right now, but Bandai Namco has revealed that there will be more to share about Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 “in the months to come. The game is set to release next year on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam next year.

It’s been nearly a decade since the release of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. The immensely popular game has sold more than 10 million copies around the world in the time since.

In addition to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3, other new Dragon Ball properties that were announced at Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026 are Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol, Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Fusion World and Game Masters, Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero Super Limit Breaking Neo and DLC for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.