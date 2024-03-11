Denzel Curry Pens Heartfelt Message to Late 'Dragon Ball' Creator: 'We Love You, Rest Well'

Curry continued by praising Dragon Ball Z character Goku with being someone he looked up to.

“Goku was always training and always looking for ways to excel in martial arts and being a muay thai practitioner for 7 solid years I feel closer to Goku than I was,” he shared. “And last but not least, Toriyama work was a great influence on my style of hair, the way I create music and the way I perform.”

Curry concluded his tribute: “Akira Toriyama, I know I’ll never be able to meet you but maybe in the next life. Thank you for being a big part of my life and an essential part of my creativity.”

The Florida rapper's catalog is littered with references to Toriyama's iconic DBZ anime. On "SUPER SAIYAN SUPERMAN | ZUPER ZA1YAN ZUPERMAN," a track off his 2018 album TA1300, Curry likens himself to a Super Saiyan, which is a nod to a transformation only certain characters in Toriyama's Dragon Ball Z franchise can achieve.