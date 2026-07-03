Goku

Goku is the main protagonist of Akira Toriyama’s *Dragon Ball* series, debuting in 1984. As a Saiyan warrior, he’s instantly recognizable by his orange gi, spiky black hair, and transformative states like Super Saiyan, which helped define the shonen anime genre’s visual and narrative style. Fans return to Goku for his embodiment of perseverance and growth, with his signature Kamehameha wave serving as a cultural touchstone in cosplay, fan art, and competitive gaming. His role in *Dragon Ball*’s expansive universe has inspired a dedicated global community that celebrates his journey from a spirited child to an iconic hero.

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Pop Culture

New Report Says ‘Dragon Ball Super: Beerus’ Will Be Longer Than ‘Battle of Gods’ Arc

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Trey Alston79 days ago
Kendrick Lamar wearing a black cap and leather jacket next to the animated character Goku from Dragon Ball in an orange gi.
Pop Culture

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Big Sean and Eminem
Music

Big Sean Says Eminem Taught Him ‘Dedication,’ Compares Him to Goku

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tara mahadevan630 days ago
Big Sean attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards
Pop Culture

Big Sean Introduces His Mother to the Real Goku From 'Dragon Ball Z'

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Xavier Hamilton1942 days ago
This is a photo of Goku.
Sports

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Julia Reiss3062 days ago
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