Vegeta

Vegeta is a fictional character from the *Dragon Ball* anime and manga series, created by Akira Toriyama. As the Saiyan prince and longtime rival to protagonist Goku, Vegeta, first appearing in 1989, is known for his distinctive widow’s peak, fierce pride, and signature Galick Gun attack. His evolution from a ruthless villain to a complex antihero with a relentless warrior spirit has made him a cornerstone of the *Dragon Ball* saga. Vegeta’s relevance traces back to his intense battles during the Frieza and Majin Buu arcs, where his struggle between pride and redemption adds emotional depth to the story. Fans return to his character for his layered personality and iconic moments, fueling cosplay communities and spirited debates about his role as both rival and ally in the anime world.

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