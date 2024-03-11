'Dragon Ball' Creator's Death Sparks Joke That Mexican Cartels Agreed to Ceasefire in Honor of Late Artist

Obviously, the claim had no source, but that didn't stop some from buying into it. Whether it's because it's nice to think about cartels coming together for a moment of peace, or because it's funny to think that Goku had such power over violent criminals, it circulated on Twitter, now X, in the days that followed Toriyama's death. There's no evidence to support such a claim, especially as The Los Angeles Times recently reported that Mexican cartels have turned to the use of land mines.

But hey, it's nice to dream of a peaceful world thanks to the power of going Super Saiyan.

The influential Akira Toriyama died on March 1 from an acute subdural hematoma, a blood clot in his brain. The influential manga creator also served as a character designer on the iconic video game series Dragon Quest.

“It’s our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm,” read the statement from Toriyama's Bird Studio. “Also, he would have many more things to achieve. However, he has left many manga titles and works of art to this world. Thanks to the support of so many people around the world, he has been able to continue his creative activities for over 45 years. We hope that Akira Toriyama’s unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come.”