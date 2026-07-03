Dragon Ball

Dragon Ball is a Japanese anime and manga franchise created by Akira Toriyama, first serialized in 1984. It follows Goku, a Saiyan warrior with superhuman strength, alongside iconic characters like Vegeta and Frieza. The series is renowned for its intense martial arts battles, dramatic power-up sequences like the Super Saiyan transformation, and a distinctive mix of science fiction and fantasy elements. Its relevance traces back to the late 1980s and early 1990s when it helped define the shonen genre with its escalating conflicts and memorable character arcs. Fans return for the dynamic fight choreography, the evolving rivalries, and the deep lore that spans multiple series, films, and video games, creating a lasting global community centered on shared passion and nostalgia.

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Piccolo.
Pop Culture

New 'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3' Trailer Reveals Power-Up Change Fans Might Not Like

Bandai Namco has offered a closer look at the gameplay for the upcoming game.

Trey Alston7 days ago
Beerus and Goku
Pop Culture

New Report Says ‘Dragon Ball Super: Beerus’ Will Be Longer Than ‘Battle of Gods’ Arc

This aligns with a tease that Frieza would appear in it.

Trey Alston80 days ago
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 trailer screenshot
Pop Culture

‘Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3’ Announced for 2027 Release

'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' came out in 2016.

Trey Alston87 days ago
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Final Installment, 'FUTURE SAGA Chapter 4,' Drops This Summer
Pop Culture

'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' Future Saga Finale Drops This Summer

Nearly a decade of time-bending battles is ending as Future Saga Chapter 4 closes Xenoverse 2’s story and sets the stage for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 in 2027.

Bernadette Giacomazzo89 days ago
(L-R) Kozo Shioya and 'Dragon Ball' character Majin Buu.
Pop Culture

'Dragon Ball Z' Voice Actor Kozo Shioya Dies Aged 71

The late actor, who voiced Majin Buu, died following a cerebral hemorrhage.

Trey Alston168 days ago
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'Dragon Ball Super: Beerus' Series Releases First Trailer Ahead of Fall 2026 Launch
Pop Culture

'Dragon Ball Super: Beerus' Series Releases First Trailer Ahead of Fall 2026 Launch

The new series was announced at the Dragon Ball Genkidamatsuri event in Japan.

Bernadette Giacomazzo173 days ago
Dale Wilson and the character he voiced on 'Dragon Ball Z,' Cell.
Pop Culture

Dale Wilson, 'Dragon Ball Z' Voice Actor Behind Cell, Dead at 74

He voiced 'Dragon Ball Z' characters Cell, Kami, and Android 8 in the English dub.

Joe Price553 days ago
Dragon Ball Z
Pop Culture

People Are Imagining How ‘Dragon Ball Z’ in New York Would Be and It’s Hilarious

Papoose, Jim Jones, and more were used as reactions for popular characters from the anime.

Trey Alston642 days ago
A conceptual artwork of a Dragon Ball theme park with a large Eternal Dragon atop a fountain, surrounded by attractions and crowds
Pop Culture

First Ever ‘Dragon Ball’ Theme Park Underway in Saudi Arabia

The park will open in the nation's Qiddiya megaproject site and recreate various locations from the iconic anime series.

Alex Ocho844 days ago

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