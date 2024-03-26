First Ever ‘Dragon Ball’ Theme Park Underway in Saudi Arabia

Dragon Ball fans in the Middle East are about to get the experience of a lifetime.

According to a press release, the iconic anime series will come to life with the world’s only Dragon Ball theme park at Saudi Arabia’s Qiddiya City megaproject site.

The massive 500,000 square meter (about 5.4 million square feet) theme park will feature seven different areas that recreate various sites from the series including the Kame House, Capsule Corporation, and Beerus' Planet. The press release also states the park will feature five state-of-the-art rides, over 30 attractions, hotels, and restaurants, plus a 70 meter (about 230 feet) tall Shenron with a roller coaster.

The Qiddiya Investment Company did not mention when construction would officially begin or when the theme park would open.

As pointed out by the BBC, some fans have criticized the theme park being located in Saudi Arabia over concerns about the country’s human rights record, including its treatment of women and its lack of recognizing LGBTQ+ rights.

Qiddiya is a large-scale entertainment and tourism project built near Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh. The Dragon Ball theme park, among other attractions, is part of the nation’s plans to move its economy away from fossil fuels.

The theme park’s announcement arrives weeks after Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama passed away from an acute subdural hematoma, or a blood clot in his brain. He was 68 years old.