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Sebastian Stan in a black suit and white shirt stands against a blue curtain background.
Pop Culture

Sebastian Stan Reportedly in Talks to Join ‘The Batman Part II’ Role

The Oscar-nominated actor is rumored to join Robert Pattinson in the upcoming film.

Alex Ocho193 days ago
Vintage 'Superman' comics
Pop Culture

Iconic DC Villain Brainiac Just Became Superman’s New Problem in the DCU

The beloved DC villain will go head-to-head with the Man of Steel and another classic 'Superman' antagonist.

Richard Chachowski243 days ago
Brandon Routh attends the 24th annual Screamfest horror film festival: opening night premiere of "Ick" at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 08, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

'Superman Returns' Star Brandon Routh Reveals Reaction to David Corenswet's 'Superman' Performance

Routh is starring in the upcoming sci-fi thriller, 'Ick.'

Alex Gonzalez361 days ago
Ana Nogueira in an off-shoulder black dress poses in front of a Variety backdrop at an event.
Pop Culture

New 'Wonder Woman' Movie Gets Writer Ana Nogueira After 'Supergirl'

The actress, screenwriter, and playwright is also attached to an upcoming "Teen Titans" movie.

Alex Gonzalez362 days ago
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Pop Culture

Patrick Schwarzenegger Auditioned for James Gunn’s ‘Superman,’ Didn’t Get ‘Any Feedback’

Patrick Schwarzenegger currently appears in Season 3 of 'The White Lotus.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams502 days ago
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Krypto, a small white dog with a red cape, approaches Superman lying in the snow. Close-up of the dog looking excited.
Pop Culture

Krypto’s Appearance in the ‘Superman’ Trailer Has Fans in a Frenzy

Fans are reacting to the newly released trailer for the 'Superman' reboot which sees Krypto coming to the Man of Steel's rescue.

Alex Ocho576 days ago
Matt Bomer in a dark suit and boots, hands in pockets, posing at a photo shoot
Pop Culture

Matt Bomer Claims He Wasn't Cast as Superman Because He's Gay

The Golden Globe-winning actor recently recalled losing out on the role of Clark Kent, alleging that it was due to his sexuality.

Jaelani Turner-Williams766 days ago
Pop Culture

Jason Momoa Expresses Doubt for the Future of Aquaman: 'It's Not Looking Too Good'

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,' the sequel to the 2018 film, hits theaters next weekend.

Brad Callas945 days ago
Pop Culture

James Gunn's 'Superman: Legacy' Casts David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as Clark Kent and Lois Lane

The film will launch DC's new universe under Gunn and his co-DC Studios boss, Peter Safran.

Brad Callas1117 days ago
Pop Culture

Batman Movie ‘The Brave And The Bold’ Hires ‘The Flash’ and ‘It’ Director Andy Muschietti

The Damian Wayne-centric film will introduce Batman to James Gunn's DC Universe.

Jose Martinez1129 days ago
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blue beetle trailer debut
Pop Culture

The First Trailer for DC's 'Blue Beetle' Has Arrived

The first trailer for DC’s 'Blue Beetle'​​​​​​​ has arrived, and it offers an action-packed glimpse of Xolo Maridueña as the titular superhero.

Joe Price1202 days ago
Zachary Levi and Dwayne Johnson together
Pop Culture

Zachary Levi Seemingly Confirms Report Claiming Dwayne Johnson Blocked Shazam Cameo in 'Black Adam'

Zachary Levi has seemingly confirmed Dwayne Johnson nixed a 'Black Adam' post-credits scene that would've featured the 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' star.

Brad Callas1215 days ago
Rachel Zegler attends premiere of 'Shazam!'
Pop Culture

Rachel Zegler Addresses 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Criticism: 'It’s Just Cool to Hate on Fun Nowadays’ (UPDATE)

Star Rachel Zegler and director David F. Sandberg have both weighed in on the discourse surrounding the DC sequel 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods.'

Brad Callas1216 days ago
This is an image of Zachary Levi
Pop Culture

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Disappoints With $30.5 Million Opening Weekend

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' debuted with a paltry $30.5 million domestically in its opening weekend, which was well below the first film’s tally.

Starr Savoy1217 days ago
Lady Gaga is in the Joker sequel you guys
Pop Culture

Lady Gaga’s ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Look Revealed in Photo With Joaquin Phoenix Back in Character

Across from ​'A Star Is Born' Oscar-winner Lady Gaga is Joaquin Phoenix, back in character as the Joker after winning his own Academy Award for the role.

Zach Dionne1250 days ago
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James Gunn is seen pointing at something
Pop Culture

James Gunn Unveils Slate of Upcoming DC Studios Projects Including New 'Batman' and 'Superman' Movies

The rollout of DC Studios' upcoming release plans follows last October's announcement that Gunn would be co-leading the brand with Peter Safran.

Trace William Cowen1264 days ago
Dave Bautista attends premiere of 'Knives Out'
Pop Culture

Dave Bautista Says He Spoke to James Gunn About Playing Bane, Explains Why It Won't Happen

Dave Bautista, who previously lobbied to play the iconic Batman villain Bane, admits his time has passed as James Gunn gets set to reboot the DCEU.

Brad Callas1265 days ago

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