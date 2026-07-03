Featured
From 'Superman' to 'Supergirl,' we're ranking all DC Comics movies.Jamie Iovine
Does the anticipated 'Gotham Knights' live up to its hype as a successor to the 'Arkham' games? We take a look at the newest Batman game from Warner Bros.Kevin Wong
Pop Culture
Despite Big Ideas About Oppression, ‘Black Adam’ Is Just Another Standard Superhero Movie
Despite toying with some interesting ideas, Dwyane Johnson's 'Black Adam' doesn't rise above a standard premise. Here's our review of the latest DCEU entry.William Goodman
The DC flick starring The Rock as the titular hero will hit theaters on Oct. 21. It co-stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, and more.Joshua Espinoza