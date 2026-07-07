In theaters now is Supergirl, the latest film in James Gunn’s DC Universe. This is the latest attempt to get the heroes of the DC Comics world right on film. That’s not to say that DC hasn’t seen success at the box office and with critics; Christopher Reeve’s Superman films practically wrote the script for bringing superpowered beings to film, with Michael Keaton’s Batman films ushering in proper blockbuster status to the genre. Both Joaquin Phoenix and Heath Ledger have won Oscars for their portrayals of the Joker, and while Supergirl is underperforming at the box office, Gunn and company are still full steam ahead, bringing forth their vision for the DC Universe to light.

With a body-horror film in the form of Clayface in theaters this October, we imagine the new era of DC will be its most adventurous, but where will that film stack up against the rest of DC’s movies? We have some time, which means you can truly dive into the best movies DC Comics has to offer. Here is every DC movie, ranked from worst to best.