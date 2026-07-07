In theaters now is Supergirl, the latest film in James Gunn’s DC Universe. This is the latest attempt to get the heroes of the DC Comics world right on film. That’s not to say that DC hasn’t seen success at the box office and with critics; Christopher Reeve’s Superman films practically wrote the script for bringing superpowered beings to film, with Michael Keaton’s Batman films ushering in proper blockbuster status to the genre. Both Joaquin Phoenix and Heath Ledger have won Oscars for their portrayals of the Joker, and while Supergirl is underperforming at the box office, Gunn and company are still full steam ahead, bringing forth their vision for the DC Universe to light.
With a body-horror film in the form of Clayface in theaters this October, we imagine the new era of DC will be its most adventurous, but where will that film stack up against the rest of DC’s movies? We have some time, which means you can truly dive into the best movies DC Comics has to offer. Here is every DC movie, ranked from worst to best.
Supergirl (1984)
Director: Jeannot Szwarc
Starring: Helen Slater, Faye Dunaway, Peter O'Toole
This incarnation of Supergirl was the first film based on a DC comic not released by Warner Bros. After the success of the Christopher Reeve-led Superman films, Tri Star decided to give the Kryptonian’s cousin, Kara-Zor El aka Supergirl, a shot. A fellow survivor of Krypton’s destruction, Kara adopts the identity of Linda Lee and encounters Selena, a witch who discovers an alien substance that amplifies her powers tenfold. Mostly regarded as one of the worst superhero films of the 1980’s. Helen Slater gave it her all as Supergirl, but that didn’t help a bogged-down script, extremely poor effects, and terrible pacing. The movie, as most superhero films eventually do, has developed a bit of a cult following because of its pure-heartedness and Helen Slater’s dedicated performance.
Catwoman (2004)
Director: Pitof
Starring: Halle Berry, Sharon Stone, Benjamin Bratt
Since the character’s inception, Catwoman has become one of the most popular characters in DC comics and one of the stronger anti-heroes in the Batman series, earning her own comic series along the way. Making a solo movie about the femme fatale seemed like a great idea on paper, even more so, casting the sultry Halle Berry seemed like another great idea…on paper. That being said, what we eventually got when Catwoman came out was nothing short of a disaster.
First off, Selina Kyle is not Catwoman in this movie, but rather a graphic designer named Patience Phillips. When she is murdered for discovering dark secrets the company she works for has been holding, she is resurrected by an Egyptian Cat deity, and given cat powers—yes, this is real. Catwoman in name only, the story had nothing to do with the Batman character we all know and love. The acting is atrocious, the story makes no sense, and the less said about the basketball scene, the better.
Green Lantern (2011)
Director: Martin Campbell
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Peter Sarsgaard
Before he would right all the wrongs this movie set forward with his newfound superhero success with Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds’ first attempt at donning a mask and fighting crime was as Hal Jordan, aka Green Lantern.
When ace pilot Hal Jordan finds a dying alien who gifts him a mystical power ring, he is chosen as Earth’s new protector and the newest member of the Green Lantern Corps. When the universe is threatened by Parallax, the cosmic entity that is fear itself, Hal and the rest of his Lantern cohorts must use all the power their rings possess to stop this galaxy-destroying threat.
Now, this film is bad. First off, it looks awful, as the effects were some of the worst in recent history; the story was stupid, to say the least; and the big baddie being a giant ball of space dust didn’t really inspire many impactful villainous scenes. The fans were furious with this film and dubbed it one of the worst, if not the worst, superhero films of all time.
Steel (1997)
Director: Kenneth Johnson
Starring: Shaquille O’Neal, Judd Nelson, Annabeth Gish
There was a period of time where The Shaq Attack reigned supreme in the 90’s. Shaquille O’Neal, arguably one of the most popular athletes of all time, had his face on everything: action figures, video games, and a series of starring roles in a few films. One such film was the interesting choice of a deep cut Superman character named Steel.
Unfortunately, this movie does away with most references to other DC comics, except for one brief reference to Superman, who doesn’t appear in this film at all. Shaq plays the former soldier and decorated engineer John Henry Irons (get it?), who tries to stop advanced military weapons from falling into criminals’ hands. To fight the superiorly-armed criminals, Irons builds a steel suit complete with said advanced weaponry. Shaq gave it his all and seemed to enjoy making this film, but critics regard this as one of the worst DC films of all time. Poor production quality, subpar acting, to be generous, and a not-very-exciting story to boot, Steel is at least something worth studying in the world of superhero movies.
Jonah Hex (2010)
Director: Jimmy Hayward
Starring: Josh Brolin, John Malkovich, Megan Fox, Michael Fassbender, Will Arnett, Michael Shannon
One of the more badass characters in the DC Universe, it’s a shame that the complexity of the character didn’t translate onto the big screen.
Former Confederate soldier and bounty hunter Jonah Hex was left scarred and left for dead for not following a brutal order from his commanding officer during the Civil War. Because of his near-death experience, Hex becomes an expert gunslinger, gaining the ability to communicate with the dead to solve crimes and track down bounties.
While Brolin was solid in the role himself, this film was plagued by problems, including a confusing story, uneven performances from everyone else involved, and a failure by the marketing team to properly introduce a fairly unheard-of character to the masses. This writer hopes that one day they do Jonah Hex the justice he deserves, but this movie was not the way to start things.
The Return of Swamp Thing (1989)
Director: Jim Wynorski
Starring: Louis Jourdan, Heather Locklear, Sarah Douglas, Dick Durock
Following up on the cult B-movie original, the Swamp Thing continues his adventures saving the wetlands from anyone who would dare enter his territory. After finally finding peace in the swamps, that peace is disrupted when his arch nemesis, Dr. Arcane, returns to threaten the world this time with a plan to create animal/human hybrids, which (somehow) will lead him to the secret of eternal life. Though what makes Swamp Thing a cult classic was still there, this movie was far more campy than the original, and the budget was clearly much less for this run, as the effects were clearly low-budget. Heather Locklear makes a fun appearance, but that doesn’t really address the shortcomings this movie has. The first Swamp Thing movie was a valiant effort that has its fair share of fans to be sure, but the sequel just didn’t hit the mark as well as the original.
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987)
Director: Sidney J. Furie
Starring: Christopher Reeve, Gene Hackman, Margot Kidder
After the first two Christopher Reeve-led Superman films, the next two films majorly overstayed their welcome, and no entry was more guilty of this than Superman IV.
Inspired by the fear Americans felt during the nuclear arms race, the film has Superman gather all the nuclear weapons ever created across the globe and destroy them. When Lex Luthor gets word of this, using a strand of Superman’s hair, he creates a new superpowered being named Nuclear Man, an artificial being with all the powers Superman has. The problem with this movie isn’t with Reeve, as he always brought his A-game when playing Superman; it’s the severe budget cuts this film received, which greatly affected its production. The script was pretty terrible, and the special effects were nowhere near as good as the previous films. The film also faced Superman fatigue, with this film javing the lowest box office of the four.
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023)
Director: James Wan
Starring: Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Randall Park, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison, Martin Short, Nicole Kidman
While the first Aquaman was a surprise hit, this sequel just didn’t capture the same magic as the first. Jason Momoa returns as the titular hero, a ruler of Atlantis struggling to balance his personal life with the responsibilities of leadership while trying to maintain peace between his kingdom and the surface world.
What doesn’t make matters any better is the return of David Kane, who has donned the guise of Black Manta. Manta acquires the Black Trident, giving its user vast amounts of dark power. Aquaman must team up with his estranged brother, Orm, if he has any shot of defeating Manta. Even though the performance was there, Manta was never really portrayed as a villain that should be feared as much as he should have been. The movie had a lighter, more comic-book tone, but that didn’t translate as well as it could have. Not a horrible movie, but definitely nowhere near as inspired as the first.
Shazam! Fury of The Gods (2023)
Director: David F. Sanberg
Starring: Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, D. J. Cotrona, Grace Caroline Currey, Meagan Good, Lucy Liu, Djimon Hounsou, Helen Mirren
The first Shazam! film was not expected to be a huge hit for Warner Bros., but it was one of the better movies of the pre-James Gunn DC era. Zachary Levi returns as Shazam! for the sequel, along with his new family of superheroes, who also received mystical powers. Despite the success of the first film, interest in this particular DC Universe was starting to wane due to some box office failures, which showed a lot of fans the writing on the wall that this universe was not long for this world, so a lot of people wondered what the point of the film was.
A great film could have course-corrected this franchise, but unfortunately, the film simply wasn’t that interesting. The villains just weren’t that interesting, the film didn’t go to new creative places, simply put, it was more of the same but with a far less appealing story. Who knows the next time we will see Shazam! on the big screen, but this iteration certainly went out with a dud.
Batman & Robin (1997)
Director: Joel Schumacher
Starring: George Clooney, Uma Thurman, Chris O'Donnell, Alicia Silverstone, Arnold Schwartznegger
The follow-up to Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever, this film is what essentially killed the Batman franchise for years until Christopher Nolan brought the franchise back with resounding success. After Val Kilmer stepped down as the Dark Knight, George Clooney was brought in as the new Batman, teaming once again with Robin and going up against the deadly duo of Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy, plus an ignoramus Bane for whatever reason.
This movie had a plethora of problems. Clooney was a solid choice for Bruce Wayne, but he had none of the attitude and brooding nature of Batman. Casting Arnold Schwarzenegger as a cryogenic scientist was a choice, to say the least. The film was basically a living toy commercial, loaded with silly moments and lacking the essence that makes a good Batman film.
Black Adam (2022)
Director: Jaume Collet-Serra
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, Marwan Kenzari, Pierce Brosnan
The death knell of the Snyderverse, the last film that Dwayne Johnson and Warner Bros. hoped would resurrect the DC live action universe, had a lot riding on it, and unfortunately, the film just didn’t hack it. The Antithesis of Superman, Dwayne Johnson plays Teth-Adam, a man gifted with the power of the gods, who is imprisoned for 5,000 years before he can use his powers for evil. Adam is released by a group of archeologists, pitting him against the Justice Society, who question his methods for bringing his version of justice to this new world. Despite a valiant effort by Johnson and company, the film just didn’t bring the fire that was needed to resurrect the failing universe. A very OK movie at best, but OK simply wasn’t enough to bring in a new era like The Rock proclaimed when the movie came out.
Swamp Thing (1982)
Director: Wes Craven
Starring: Louis Jourdan, Adrienne Barbeau
One of the few B-movies to emerge from the DC Universe became a cult classic, much like the character the film is based on. When Dr. Alec Holland is caught in a chemical explosion in the swamps of Louisiana, he is transformed into a plant/human hybrid known as The Swamp Thing. Becoming a guardian of nature and the natural world, Swamp Thing must stop the evil Dr. Arcane from stealing Holland’s research so he can transform into a super being as well in his search for immortality.
While certainly not as flashy as other DC films, this movie had a lot of heart and elbow grease, with great practical effects, a dedicated attachment to the source comics, and a unique hero where others were cookie-cutter, clean-cut protagonists. This movie wasn’t for everyone, but those who got it reveled in its horror/comic essence. Plus, Wes Craven directed it; that’s pretty cool.
Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)
Director: Patty Jenkins
Starring: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen
The first Wonder Woman film starring Gal Gadot was a genuinely solid entry in the DC Universe, but for whatever reason, despite all the same people being involved, this sequel just failed to him the mark the first film set forth.
Set years after the first film, Wonder Woman continues her journey as a hero protecting humanity and mourning the loss of Steve Trevor. When the evil Maxwell Lord acquires an ancient artifact known as the Dreamstone, he gains the ability to grant any wish, which brings chaos to the world. The Dreamstone also gives Wonder Woman’s best friend Barbara super strength and transforms her into an evil human/cheetah hybrid known as…well, Cheetah. Pedro Pascal’s turn as Maxwell Lord wasn’t very interesting; Kristen Wiig tried her hardest but failed to make Cheetah a formidable opponent; and Gal Gadot’s true acting range was exposed by the film’s length. While she did what she was supposed to do in her first appearances, Gadot simply couldn’t rise to the level she set forth previously.
Superman III (1983)
Director: Richard Lester
Starring: Christopher Reeve, Richard Pryor, Margot Kidder
The third movie of the Christopher Reeve-led Superman films was the initial sign of the downfall of the franchise. In this film, Superman goes up against Ross Webster (scary, I know), a wealthy industrialist who enlists the services of Gus Gorman (played by Richard Pryor), a savant computer programmer, to manipulate the stock market and sabotage his competitors for his own financial gain. Superman, of course, is in his way, so he develops a synthetic form of Kryptonite originally intended to weaken the Man of Steel.
The effects of the fake Kryptonite don’t weaken Superman, but they bring out the inner evil within him, corrupting him and turning him into an arrogant and reckless version of himself. Superman must battle the evil within if he hopes to stop Webster. Christopher Reeve gives a great performance balancing the good and evil personas he portrays, but the over attempt at humor gets in the way of the storyline. Plus, throw in the fact that Superman is going up against an evil stock market guy, and it really doesn’t make for an interesting battle of wills. The film just felt like it was trying to be something it wasn’t supposed to be, with a heavy emphasis on comedy over the gravitas the previous films had.
Superman Returns (2006)
Director: Bryan Singer
Starring: Brandon Routh, Kate Bosworth, Kevin Spacey
Taking place in the Richard Donner/Christopher Reeve timeline of films, Superman Returns picks up after Superman returns to Earth after five years of searching the remains of the planet Krypton. Being gone for years, the man faster than a speeding bullet comes to learn that the world has basically moved on during his absence. The world had realized it had become too reliant on Superman to save the day and to make matters sting all the more, Lois Lane got married and had a son. As Clark Kent, he tries to reenter society and his job at the Daily Planet navigating a world that no longer needs him. This all comes to a halt when Lex Luthor is released from prison and begins a plan to steal Kryptonian technology from the Fortress of Solitude to create a new continent over which he would rule. This brings Superman out of retirement as he goes toe-to-toe once again against his greatest rival.
Brandon Routh was a solid choice to step into the shoes Reeve left behind, and Kevin Spacey was a fantastic Lex Luthor, but unfortunately, the film itself was just OK. It had all the same bells and whistles and checked all the boxes as previous Superman films, but it just didn’t do anything new or revolutionary. This film soon became lost to history, as many people would be hard-pressed to remember it even exists.
The Flash (2023)
Director: Andy Muschietti
Starring: Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue, Michael Keaton
This was a valiant effort by Andy Muschietti, but The Flash was plagued by problems well before the film hit theaters, and that was just the tip of the iceberg. The Flash, aka Barry Allen, has adjusted to his regular role as a superhero and a member of the Justice League. Throughout his adventures, Allen discovers that if he moves fast enough, he can travel through time, which he tries to use to prevent the murder of his mother and the wrongful imprisonment of his father, who was blamed for the crime. When he succeeds, Barry is stuck in an alternate timeline as a result of his actions and must look to the help of heroes from a different universe to help him.
Despite the fun of a plethora of cameos, plus an amazing return of Michael Keaton as Batman, the film suffered from a few things. The special effects, for whatever reason, were god-awful. There was an over-reliance on the multiverse to tell the story, a VERY controversial ending sequence, and the controversy surrounding the star, Ezra Miller, really hurt this movie in the long run. A fun idea if you watch it back on streaming, there were just too many problems for this movie to succeed.
Suicide Squad (2016)
Director: David Ayer
Starring: Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie
After Superman’s apparent death at the end of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, government official Amanda Waller puts together a team of jailed super criminals to create a team of expendable agents who will embark on missions with little chance of survival, due to the fact if they were to die, they wouldn’t be missed by the world at large. With the promise of reduced prison sentences, criminals such as Harley Quinn, Killer Croc, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and others accept the offer of recruitment and go up against Enchantress, an ancient supernatural force that threatens the world as we know it.
This film had a promising cast featuring A-listers such as Margot Robbie and Will Smith. It was clear that the film had to go through a lot of reshoots and heavy-handed studio influence to get to the finish line. The characters were underdeveloped, the movie’s plot was extremely uninspired, plus we were introduced to the worst on-screen Joker we have seen yet, portrayed by Jared Leto. There were good things taken away from the film, such as Robbie’s portrayal as Harley Quinn, but overall, the flaws outweighed the successes.
Justice League (2017)
Director: Zack Snyder
Starring: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot
After the death of Superman, Batman comes to the realization that the Earth cannot be fully protected by just one hero, so he recruits an elite group of superheroes, featuring Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg. Their first major task is Steppenwolf, an acolyte of the ever-powerful Darkseid, who attempts to transform Earth into a new home fit for his master. While the heroes at first are reluctant to work with each other, they soon come together for the greater good to neutralize this threat from another world.
If this all sounds familiar, it should, because this movie is essentially a rushed version of the 2012 Avengers film. What this film failed to do was take its time with the previous installments and make us care about each member before finally bringing them all together in an epic ending to the first act. Everything about this movie seemed extremely thrown together. Steppenwolf was a very boring choice for a villain, and the reshoots and new vision that Joss Whedon brought when he took over the film from Zack Snyder during post-production were clearly evident. What could have been a major milestone for the DC Universe was a grand swing and a miss.
Batman (1966)
Director: Leslie H. Martinson
Starring: Adam West, Burt Ward, Lee Meriwether, Cesar Romero, Burgess Meredith, Frank Gorshin
Spinning off from the hit TV series Batman, Adam West and Burt Ward return as the caped crusaders when the unthinkable happens and The Joker, The Penguin, Catwoman, and The Riddler team up and threaten the world at large when they steal an invention that is able to dehydrate humans into dust.
If you loved the TV show this stems from, then all your favorite hits are here. Colorful costumes, campy overacting, and a Batman who can solve crimes with what seem like non-sequiturs that somehow, some way, land on the solution. The movie is as silly as you remember, with infamous scenes such as Batman’s battle with a shark hanging from a helicopter, and Batman running through the streets trying to get rid of a giant bomb that would make Wile E. Coyote blush. It’s a fun/goofy movie at its core, and the people involved know it; just don’t look for anything Scorsese-caliber here.
Constantine (2005)
Director: Francis Lawrence
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, Tilda Swinton, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Djimon Hounsou, Gavin Rossdale, Peter Stormare
Keanu Reeves stars as a cynical occult detective and exorcist who possesses the ability to see angels and demons through their earthly disguises as they walk amongst us humans. Throughout his adventures, Constantine is always haunted by the fact that since he attempted suicide and failed, his soul will eventually be doomed to Hell when he dies, which forces him into the battle against evil in hopes of some sort of redemption for his soul.
While a solid attempt from Keanu and the filmmakers, the fact that Constantine was a more deep cut character initially didn’t have fans running to the box office, plus throw in the fact that a lot of changes were made from the source material, which didn’t endear the fans that the book already had. Despite not making a huge splash when it came out, appreciation for this movie has grown and is now considered one of the better adaptations in recent history.
Supergirl (2026)
Director: Craig Gillespie
Starring: Milly Alcock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, Jason Momoa
James Gunn’s first project as the head of DC Studios was a major success, as Superman gave us a great first impression of what could be done with Gunn at the helm. The next tale to be told, a year later, was the story of Kal El’s little cousin Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl. We catch up with Kara on an intergalactic bender as she goes bar to bar, celebrating her birthday and getting into as much trouble as she can. When the evil space pirate Krem attempts to steal Supergirl’s ship, Krypto the Super Dog is shot with a poison dart. Kara teams up with a young girl named Ruthye, whose family was murdered by Krem, and embarks on a race against time to steal the antidote back from the merciless pirate to save Krypto’s life.
This movie had a lot riding on it; while Gunn didn’t direct it, it still had to be a hit to keep fans’ goodwill intact. Unfortunately, there are now some cracks in his shield, as this movie was far from a home run. The movie really drags until Supergirl finally acquires her full powers, and while there’s a valiant effort from Milly Alcock, her delivery and attempts at crass humor just don’t hit, and it seems like she’s never actually had a drink before in real life. A lot of the fight scenes were good, to be fair, and we finally got Lobo on the big screen, which was fun in itself, but it’s a shame it was set in a context where not a lot of people cared.
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)
Director: Zack Snyder
Starring: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Amy Adams
The face-off fans have been waiting to hit the big screen for decades, Zack Snyder decided to immediately throw the Caped Crusader and the Man of Steel together right after the success of his first Superman film. A lot of people were initially confused by this decision, as there was no stand-alone Batman film (there was supposed to be, but that’s a whole other story) to establish Ben Affleck as the new Batman. If you feel this whole thing is rushed, you are sensing a pattern here. Snyder paid clear attention to the source material and attempted to make a film that would last the ages, and in some ways it does, but boy are there flaws here.
Cavill and Affleck do their things in their respective roles, proving many doubters wrong, and the final battle is very reminiscent of the in-comic battle they had at the end of Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns. Unfortunately, there were many problems, such as terrible casting with Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, the whole “Martha” scene, and the jammed-in presence of Doomsday, who honestly deserved a film all his own. Things felt forced in this film to catch up to an already established Marvel Universe, and unfortunately, it shows.
Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021)
Director: Zack Snyder
Starring: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Harry Lennix, Amy Adams, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, J. K. Simmons, Ciarán Hinds, Amber Heard, Joe Morton, Ray Porter
After the initial underwhelming release of 2017’s Justice League, Zack Snyder convinced Warner Bros. to let him release his unrealized four-hour version that, as a result, became a much more superior film. Many of the same problems persisted in this much longer, all-black-and-white re-release, but there were also some much-needed changes that made it a more digestible, if not overlong, film.
The movie had more time to breathe, so the plot was far more coherent. We came to understand each character much better, as each had its own mini-segments before coming together. Cyborg’s footage was restored, giving his character much more depth, and Steppenwolf’s and Darkseid’s appearances were much stronger than in the original film. The fact that this was released during the COVID lockdowns also helped streams skyrocket for this director’s cut.
Blue Beetle (2023)
Director: Ángel Manuel Soto
Starring: Xolo Maridueña, Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, George Lopez
As good as this movie was, it never stood a shot because it featured a more unknown character and was bunched in with the final breath of the original DC Universe before being relaunched by James Gunn.
After graduating from college, Jaime Reyes returns home to help out his financially struggling family. While on the job hunt, Reyes discovers The Scarab, an ancient alien artifact that bonds with its host, granting them an advanced suit of armor with incredible powers. Reyes, as the Blue Beetle, goes up against Victoria Kord, the head of Kord Industries, who hopes to steal the Scarab and use it for military purposes (naturally).
While this movie wasn’t a huge box-office success, those who did see it absolutely loved it and connected with the great performances, especially Xolo Maridueña as the Blue Beetle. Since its premiere, many fans have clamored for the Beetle to be resurrected in Gunn’s universe, and early reports suggest that may be happening.
Birds of Prey (2020)
Director: Cathy Yan
Starring: Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong, Ewan McGregor
A lot didn’t work with 2016’s Suicide Squad, but what did work was the incredible casting and performance of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. She was such a hit that Warner Bros. greenlit a solo movie focusing on Robbie’s Quinn as she attempts to move on from her abusive relationship with the Joker.
Since Quinn is no longer with the Joker, she doesn’t get the protection from other criminals who hope to enact revenge on her and becomes a target in the criminal underworld. She crosses paths with the incredibly sadistic Black Mask, and if she has any hope of defeating him, she enlists other female femme fatales of Gotham City, such as detective Renee Montoya, the Huntress, Black Canary, and Cassandra Cain, forming the titular Birds of Prey.
This movie was actually very cool, and the performances by Margot Robbie and Ewan McGregor as Black Mask really tied it together. A lot of fun visuals and action scenes were appreciated as well; unfortunately, this movie came out right as the world was entering the COVID pandemic, a factor that contributed to its more than modest box office return.
Batman Forever (1995)
Director: Joel Schumacher
Starring: Val Kilmer, Tommy Lee Jones, Jim Carrey
After the success of Batman and Batman Returns, director Tim Burton had a falling out with Warner Bros. and left the franchise with Michael Keaton in tow. Because of the box office successes of the two films, a third was bound to happen, bringing in Joel Schumacher to helm the series going forward and Val Kilmer donning the cape and cowl as the new Batman.
In this entry, Batman goes up against a scene-chewing Two-Face played by Tommy Lee Jones, and probably the best part of the film, The Riddler, played by an on-top-of-his-game Jim Carrey. As Batman tries to stop the duo from controlling the minds of everyone in Gotham, he gains a sidekick in Robin (Chris O’Donnell).
Kilmer was a great Batman/Bruce Wayne, and the villains he went up against were full of ’90s evil greatness, but much of the film’s mythos and dark, brooding nature took a back seat as the films started being aimed more towards children. Of course, along with the film came a plethora of action figures and movie tie-ins such as McDonald’s glass mugs and a killer soundtrack featuring U2 and the unforgettable “Kiss From A Rose” by Seal. The movie is entertaining as hell, and many people cite it as one of their favorites to this day, but you can definitely start to see the seams unravel.
Aquaman (2018)
Director: James Wan
Starring: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe
Jason Mamoa wasn’t everyone’s first choice for playing the blue-eyed blonde Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, but Mamoa’s charisma and energy he brought to the character more than made the idea work.
The first film focuses on Aquaman’s origin story and how Arthur Curry realized his powers over the ocean and all that inhabits it, eventually becoming king of Atlantis. When Aquaman’s half-brother and the original ruler of Atlantis, King Orm, wages war against the surface world, Princess Mera seeks out Aquaman to find the Trident of Atlan and give him the power to rule Atlantis.
Like previously said, Momoa really owned this role and was a lot of fun to watch as his swashbuckling nature shone on the main stage of a legendary character. The plot wasn’t anything we haven’t seen before, but the performances and the awesome underwater action sequences made this movie a hit. While other DC movies had their troubles upon release, Aquaman gave the studio a lot of hope for the future.
Wonder Woman (2017)
Director: Patty Jenkins
Starring: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright.
Another film that shone in its first go-round, the Gal Gadot-led Wonder Woman was a hell of a ride and brought much-needed depth and badassery to the Wonder Woman character.
Diana, Princess of the Amazons, has her world turned upside down when an American pilot crash-lands on the Amazonian island of Themyscira. Learning that World War I is devastating the planet, Diana suits up and becomes Wonder Woman, seeking to help end the war and support those affected by it.
Patty Jenkins’ vision was perfect for adapting the comic, and Gal Gadot really gave it her all in this run, which unfortunately wouldn’t remain consistent in future entries. The movie also ends on a sour note, as the villain was extremely underwhelming and the final battle left much to be desired. Other than that, it’s a great romp and was enjoyed by millions.
Shazam! (2019)
Director: David F. Sandberg
Starring: Zachary Levi, Mark Strong, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Djimon Hounsou
Foster child Billy Batson is chosen by an ancient wizard to receive the powers of Shazam and become their new super-powered champion. When Billy yells out the word “SHAZAM!” he transforms into an adult superhero with powers that rival, and even exceed Superman’s powers in some aspects, while retaining the brain of a 14-year-old. Of course, as any child would, Batson uses these powers for fun and personal gain until he encounters Dr. Thaddeus Sivana, a scientist corrupted by the Seven Deadly Sins, hoping to gain the powers of Shazam! for himself.
If you are looking for a more lighthearted superhero film with lots of laughs and great action, this is the film for you. Zachary Levi was perfectly cast for the role, as he can inhabit a child’s mind while playing a powered-up, muscle-bound god. Many called this movie “Big with superpowers,” and honestly, it’s a very appropriate comparison.
Watchmen (2009)
Director: Zack Snyder
Starring: Malin Åkerman, Billy Crudup, Matthew Goode, Carla Gugino, Jackie Earle Haley, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Patrick Wilson
Deemed “unfilmable” by its own creator, Alan Moore, the Watchman live-action adaptation was one of the better attempts that anyone could have done to encapsulate the dense and very complicated story. Sure, a lot was left out, and some of the more important themes didn’t make the final cut, but it’s still a pretty solid movie.
When a former superhero named the Comedian is murdered in his own home, the uncompromising in his morals vigilante, Rorschach, investigates, hoping to bring the culprit to justice. Discovering that someone is targeting retired heroes, Rorschach teams up with his former comrades Nite Owl and Silk Spectre to uncover the conspiracy and, at the same time, save the world from a nuclear holocaust.
This movie felt like it jumped right off the pages, as Zack Snyder made sure Moore’s vision was faithfully represented. Performances by Jackie Earle Haley and Jeffrey Dean Morgan gave the movie a hell of a lot of soul, and if you ever get the chance, watch the extended version on HBO Max to get a taste of great comic cinema.
Man of Steel (2013)
Director: Zack Snyder
Starring: Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon
Back in 2013, we saw the first entry in what would become known as “The Snyderverse,” as Zack Snyder was hired to tell his tale of the DC Universe. Snyder’s first tale was that of Superman and how he became his version of the Man Of Steel.
This origin story hits many of the same beats, but in a much darker tone than previous films have. We see more of Krypton before it’s destroyed, then focus on Clark Kent’s time on Earth after the death of his adoptive father, where he becomes an anonymous citizen, helping those in need and searching for the truth about his origins. Meanwhile, General Zod, a Kryptonian military leader who was off-world when Krypton was destroyed, arrives on Earth with a crew of fellow survivors, intending to take over the planet and turn it into a new Krypton. Zod tests Superman’s loyalty to either the planet that took him in or the place he was born, since he is the only one capable of stopping this invasion.
Henry Cavill was easily the best Superman we have had since Christopher Reeve, encapsulating everything we know and love about the character but giving him a bit more edge. The movie was a massive success even with Snyder disregarding a few rules that Superman would otherwise abide by.
The Suicide Squad (2021)
Director: James Gunn
Starring: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis
This was James Gunn’s audition, so to speak, in the DC Universe before he was given the reigns of the franchise. After being fired from Marvel over past tweets, James Gunn took a crack at a sequel to 2016’s not-so-great Suicide Squad, this time introducing a brand-new team while keeping series favorite Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie returned).
This new team joining Quinn consisted of Captain Boomerang, Rick Flag, Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Ratcatcher 2, King Shark, Polka Dot Man, and Thinker. The new squad is forced by the government to stop “Project Starfish,” a captive alien being that could become a worldwide threat if unleashed. The mission goes very wrong almost immediately, and the surviving members have to figure out how to succeed if they don’t kill each other first.
Gunn’s iteration of the Suicide Squad was far superior to the previous one, featuring incredibly bloody action and plenty of humor to spare.
Superman (2025)
Director: James Gunn
Starring: David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced
After the success of The Suicide Squad, James Gunn was given the chance to reshape the DC Universe in his vision, and much like others before him, he started with the crux of the DC Universe, Superman.
Three years into his career as protector of Earth, Superman has become an established presence, and his alter ego, Clark Kent, has settled into a life as a reporter for The Daily Planet. After getting involved in an international conflict, Superman’s mere presence becomes a topic of controversy, as it is debated what right he has to get involved in world affairs, given that he is the most powerful being on the planet. Drawing on this newfound mistrust, Lex Luthor launches a campaign to ruin Superman’s reputation and eliminate him. In this new take, we see Superman try to save a world that has turned its back on him.
This film was just plain old awesome and a spectacle to be sure. New Superman David Corenswet nails the part and brings us a new yet recognizable hero that brings the pages of the comic to life, giving us a taste of a new universe yet to come.
The Batman (2022)
Director: Matt Reeves
Starring: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell
Matt Reeves’ take on Batman gave us probably the darkest Gotham City that has been put to screen. This film focused on a much younger Bruce Wayne still very early in his career as the world’s greatest detective.
This Batman is much more dark and isolated than any previous incarnation as his only relationship, his butler Alfred, seems more like a business relationship than one based on any sort of love or companionship. A serial killer dubbed The Riddler takes Gotham by storm and Batman must race against the clock, literally and metaphorically to save Gotham from pure chaos.
Robert Pattinson was surely an unexpected choice to become Batman, but he gave us a very unique, brooding, and vicious Batman that left audiences wanting more, and boy, did we have to wait, as the next movie won’t drop until 2027. With newcomers to the franchise such as Sebastian Stan and Scarlett Johansson, this next ride will surely be one to remember.
Joker (2019)
Director: Todd Phillips
Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy
Ever since the untimely death of Heath Ledger, few have tried, and eventually failed, to capture the onscreen presence of the Joker. When it was announced the Joker would have his own film, Joaquin Phoenix was the person next announced to attempt to do the character justice, and boy did he ever.
This universe’s Joker exists in a world without Batman, as the failing comedian Arthur Fleck, suffering from a rare condition that makes him laugh at very inappropriate moments, becomes a victim of the world’s bullies. After a deadly encounter in which Fleck kills would-be attackers, his world is turned upside down as he gains newfound confidence to fight back against a world that he feels wronged him in the first place. When he transforms into the Joker, he inspires other outcasts to rise up against society.
This was a new Joker that we definitely didn’t recognize from previous films, but that’s OK, as the man himself once said, “if I’m going to have a past, I prefer it to be multiple choice.” Phoenix’s physical and psychological transformation was one to witness, and it eventually won him an Oscar for Best Actor.
Batman Returns (1992)
Director: Tim Burton
Starring: Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Michelle Pfeiffer
After Tim Burton’s first Batman became a massive hit, a sequel was a guarantee. Given more creative freedom because of its success, Burton unleashed his full vision and take on Gotham City and its inhabitants. This time, Batman goes up against a duo of villains: The Penguin (Danny DeVito) and Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer). When the Penguin, aka Oswald Cobblepot, rises from the sewers and embarks on an elaborate plan to become Mayor of Gotham City, Batman must expose Penguin for who he really is, unless his city falls into utter chaos. Along with that, Penguin is joined by former personal assistant Selina Kyle, who, after being almost murdered, is reborn as the dangerous Catwoman. The Joker was more than a problem for Batman in the first movie, as he faces a more considerable challenge going up against two criminals at once.
This movie retained a lot of the fun, darkness, and gothic tones the original had, and was even, at times, a little scary, which sponsors and potential movie tie-in collaborators did not appreciate, which contributed to Burton leaving the franchise altogether.
Superman (1978)
Director: Richard Donner
Starring: Christopher Reeve, Margot Kidder, Gene Hackman
The superhero movie that brought the genre into the world of Hollywood, Superman changed everything about how comic book movies were seen and became a massive money maker for Warner Bros.
Christopher Reeve stars as Clark Kent, an orphan from the planet Krypton adopted by Johnathan and Martha Kent and raised on Earth. Clark soon discovers he has powerful abilities and decides to use these gifts to benefit mankind as Superman. Meanwhile, a power-hungry villain, Lex Luthor, plans to trigger a natural disaster for his own personal gain. Superman must race to defeat Luthor and save the lives of his loved ones before it’s too late.
Reeve gives what is arguably the best portrayal of Superman of all time. His kindhearted, heart-of-gold earnestness perfectly exemplifies who Superman is, and the effects of bringing this character to life were amazing for the time. This movie truly set the bar for those that were to come.
Superman II (1980)
Director: Richard Lester
Starring: Christopher Reeve, Gene Hackman, Ned Beatty
The sequel to the original Superman had everything that made the first one so much fun, but didn’t have to be burdened by telling an origin story, getting right to the action.
After fully embracing his role as Superman, Clark Kent feels compelled to give up his powers because of his love for Lois Lane and to live a normal life with her. All these plans are put on hold when General Zod, a Kryptonian war criminal imprisoned in the Negative Zone while Krypton was destroyed, is freed on Earth alongside his two powerful cohorts and begins his quest to become the master and ruler of Earth. Facing a fellow Kryptonian with the same powers he has is a challenge even for Superman, but facing three of them at once could prove disastrous.
This sequel was a lot of fun, as the story was much more cleanly paced than the original, and there was much more action since we had an established background for the hero. This would be the last of the good Superman movies for decades to come, but it sure is remembered well for not only its hero, but its great villain.
The Dark Knight Rises (2012)
Director: Christopher Nolan
Starring: Christian Bale, Tom Hardy, Anne Hathaway
Set eight years after the defeat of The Joker and the path of destruction set forth by Harvey Dent, aka Two-Face, before his death, Bruce Wayne has since retired as Batman, seeing no more reason for him to don the mask. Unfortunately, a new bringer of chaos enters the scene, the deadly mercenary Bane, who wishes to continue Ras Al Ghul’s plans of turning Gotham City into a world of chaos and destruction. This brings Batman out of retirement, who must confront this powerful new foe if he hopes to save the city he loves. Plus, Wayne must also contend with Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman (Anne Hathaway), since he isn’t quite sure whose side she’s on.
While it is still a great film, with Bane stealing every scene he’s in (thanks to a phenomenal performance from Tom Hardy), it unfortunately followed The Dark Knight, which is a Herculean task in itself. There were some minor notes that didn’t land, such as the ever-sillier use of Bale’s “Batman Voice,” the movie’s length, and the often-absurd line delivery from various cast members. This was still a very solid end chapter to an incredible trilogy.
Batman Begins (2005)
Director: Christopher Nolan
Starring: Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Liam Neeson
After the disaster that was Batman and Robin, the Batman movie franchise entered a state of hibernation for years until visionary director Christopher Nolan was given the chance to revive Batman in a more grounded, realistic world.
Christian Bale, this time, is under the cowl as we are given an in-depth origin story behind Bruce Wayne and his journey to become Batman. We witness the murder of his parents, his self-imposed exile to foreign countries, and his training under the League of Shadows. Bruce Wayne returns to Gotham as a living weapon and becomes Batman, a feared enemy of criminals that uses their fears in his battle for justice. Enter Scarecrow, aka Dr. Johnathan Crane (Cillian Murphy), who uses his fear toxin to bring out people’s deepest fears, mentally incapacitating the citizens of Gotham, plus throw in a character from Bruce’s past waiting to exact his revenge.
This movie wasn’t just a rebirth of Batman, but many viewed it as Batman finally done right, a more serious, dark approach to the hero with characters based more in the real world, which made this film an instant classic and birthed a new franchise.
Batman (1989)
Director: Tim Burton
Starring: Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson, Kim Basinger
Richard Donner and Christopher Reeve set the table with Superman showing us how a superhero movie could be taken seriously and generate huge box office numbers. Tim Burton and Michael Keaton took the formula and vastly improved it, giving us a dark, brooding hero and an unforgettable Gotham City.
An established Batman is the scourge of the criminal underworld, where burglars and mob bosses alike fear him like the boogeyman. Along comes Jack Napier (Jack Nicholson), who upsets the status quo by becoming the infamous Joker, who more than gives Batman a run for his money.
When most TV and movie viewers knew Batman from the Adam West portrayal in the 1960s, this dark and menacing new iteration was much more aligned with the comics and proved to be a success, breaking records and defining the genre once again. Plus, the performances from Keaton and Nicholson were masterclasses.
The Dark Knight (2008)
Director: Christopher Nolan
Starring: Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart
This is it, the end-all, be-all, greatest superhero movie ever. Batman Begins was an extraordinary start to a great trilogy telling the tale of Christopher Nolan’s Batman, but the second film was a far superior entry in the series, improving upon the already great formula in every way.
After saving Gotham from the Scarecrow and Ra’s Al Ghul, Batman has become the legend he set out to become. Crime is on the decline because most criminals won’t do their work at night or out in the open anymore, for fear of the Batman. Arriving on the scene simply to disrupt the order of the world, Heath Ledger’s Joker inspires the underworld’s criminals to rise up against Batman, forcing the Caped Crusader to choose between the city’s overall good and his personal relationships. Another newcomer is Harvey Dent, the new district attorney who has helped Batman and Commissioner Gordon in their battle against injustice. Batman initially underestimates his new adversary, but he soon learns it was a grave mistake, leading to loss and suffering across the city.
Bale is game as ever, but nobody anticipated the level of depravity and insanity Ledger would bring to the Clown Prince of Crime. Nicholson was always a great Joker, but Ledger took the character to levels not realized since. If there was only one superhero movie you could ever watch, this is a strong contender.