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"To me, the fun of Star Wars is the glory of possibility."Claire Landsbaum
Discover the top 10 most-watched Netflix movies ever, ranked by total viewing hours. From Red Notice to Bird Box, these are the films audiences couldn't stop streaming.Noah Cortez
From threatening Gal Gadot to Ray Fisher speaking out, here’s what to know about the allegations surrounding ‘Justice League’ & ‘Buffy’ director Joss Whedon.Karla Rodriguez
The most-watched Netflix movies of all time, including top films such as Red Notice, Army of the Dead, Bird Box, The Irishman, The Kissing Booth 2, and more.Karla Rodriguez