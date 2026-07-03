Daisy Ridley

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Pop Culture

3 New ‘Star Wars’ Movies Announced, Including Return of Daisy Ridley’s Rey 15 Years After ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

Daisy Ridley will reprise her role as Rey in an upcoming 'Star Wars' film set 15 years after the events of 2019's polarizing 'The Rise of Skywalker.'

Brad Callas1198 days ago
Daisy Ridley
Pop Culture

Daisy Ridley Fires Back at Ted Cruz Over His Shady 'Star Wars' Comment

The Texas senator recently described Ridley's Rey character as an "emotionally tortured Jedi" while defending the ex-'Mandalorian' star Gina Carano.

Joshua Espinoza1970 days ago
daisy ridley
Pop Culture

Daisy Ridley Says She Was Called ‘Intimidating’ on Set of New Movie ‘Chaos Walking’

Fresh off the success of her role as Rey in the latest 'Star Wars' trilogy, Daisy Ridley opened up about being labeled certain ways in her professional life.

Joe Price2026 days ago
daisy ridley
Pop Culture

Daisy Ridley Says Rey's Backstory Kept Changing Even as 'Rise of Skywalker' Was Underway

'Star Wars' lead Daisy Ridley revealed that when it came to Rey's heritage, "even as we were filming, I wasn’t sure what the answer was going to be."

Joe Price2138 days ago
boyega
Pop Culture

John Boyega Criticizes Disney for Mishandling 'Star Wars' Characters of Color

In a new interview, 'Small Axe' star John Boyega goes deep on all the problems associated with his 'Star Wars' character Finn, as well as others.

Trace William Cowen2145 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Heading to Disney+ 2 Months Early for May the 4th Release

Now you can complain about J.J. Abrams' trilogy-closer from the comfort of home.

Trace William Cowen2273 days ago
Star Wars
Pop Culture

Fans React to J.J. Abrams and ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Actors Questioning Rian Johnson’s ‘Last Jedi’ Approach

Despite grossing over $1.3 billion dollars at the box office and receiving generally positive reviews, 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' was divisive with audiences.

Joe Price2411 days ago
Colin Trevorrow
Pop Culture

Here’s What Ex-‘Rise of Skywalker’ Director Colin Trevorrow Reportedly Had Planned for Rey’s Backstory

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' is just weeks away from hitting theaters, but it was almost a very different film.

Joe Price2418 days ago
jj
Pop Culture

J.J. Abrams Teases What Fans Can Expect of Kylo and Rey's Relationship in 'Rise of Skywalker'

Abrams offers up some compelling takes on the characters' respective journeys while carefully revealing nothing.

Trace William Cowen2419 days ago
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Pop Culture

Daisy Ridley Raps a Recap of 8 'Star Wars' Movies and Talks Baby Yoda vs. Porgs

Ridley spoke definitively on the unabashed adorability of 'The Mandalorian' breakout star Baby Yoda.

Trace William Cowen2426 days ago
Star Wars
Pop Culture

Disney Shares First Clip From 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

With 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' less than a month away from hitting theaters, Disney has unleashed the first clip from the film.

Joe Price2427 days ago
A promo image for 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'
Pop Culture

Final 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Trailer Drops

We're two months out from the end of the Skywalker saga.

Gavin Evans2462 days ago
Daisy Ridley attends Go Behind The Scenes with Walt Disney Studios during D23 Expo 2019.
Pop Culture

Daisy Ridley Believes 'Rise of Skywalker' Ending Will Be Less Controversial Than 'Game of Thrones'

Now, is it more or less gratifying than the conclusion of the Marvel's Infinity Saga?

Jose Martinez2515 days ago
jj
Pop Culture

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Teases Saga's End in New 'Vanity Fair' Piece

Abrams is back as director, having previously helmed a Star War with 'The Force Awakens.'

Trace William Cowen2614 days ago

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