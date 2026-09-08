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Noah Cortez

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social editor @ complex

Joined September 2024 | 14 posts
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Latest Stories

A collage of three movie posters: "Back in Action," "Bird Box," and "Don't Look Up" featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

The 10 Most Watched Netflix Movies of All Time

Discover the top 10 most-watched Netflix movies ever, ranked by total viewing hours. From Red Notice to Bird Box, these are the films audiences couldn't stop streaming.

Noah Cortez508 days ago
Thierry Henry, wearing a brown coat and earpiece, with a blurred background.

Thierry Henry on Growing Soccer in the U.S. and His UEFA Predictions

The 1998 FIFA World Cup champion spoke to Complex about connecting with soccer fans, growing the sport in the U.S., and his predictions for the UEFA title match.

Noah Cortez567 days ago
Reggie Bush

Reggie Bush on Lions’ Rise and Who Could Win It All at Super Bowl LIX

The 2005 Heisman winner fills us in on the NFL coaches he’s had his eye on this season, his favorite Super Bowl traditions, and his predictions for who’s coming out on top at the Big Game.

Noah Cortez616 days ago
Various 2024 memes clockwise— Raygun, Chill Guy, DDG's son, and Moo Deng—are circled around "Best of 2024" text.

The 15 Best Memes of 2024

From DDG's son Halo to Dwyane Wade's statue to Olympic pistol shooters, these are our picks for the 15 greatest and funniest memes this year.

Noah Cortez644 days ago
VIP Party at UFC 309

Inside the Life of a UFC VIP

We attended UFC 309 to take part in a “once in a lifetime experience” offered to VIP UFC fans.

Noah Cortez653 days ago
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Nora Hayd

Meet Nora Hayd, the Internet's Favorite D1 Gothlete

Complex spoke to the sophomore on Boise State’s Division 1 beach volleyball team who has been making waves online due to her unique look.

Noah Cortez706 days ago
Lieutenant Dan hides in boat

Viral Florida Man 'Lieutenant Dan' Hasn't Left His Boat Amid Hurricane Milton Fears, State Says (UPDATE)

Joseph Malinowski has gone viral recently for refusing to leave his boat while Hurricane Milton prepares to batter the entire state of Florida.

Noah Cortez708 days ago
enter nostalgia

7 Filipino American Clothing Brands To Know Right Now

To celebrate October Filipino American Heritage Month, here are the top emerging apparel brands owned by members of the community that are redefining what it means to wear culture with pride.

Noah Cortez717 days ago
Picture of Issa Rae, Paul Giamatti, and Awkwafina

'Black Mirror' Season 7 Lead Cast Includes Issa Rae, Paul Giamatti, and Awkwafina

The new season of the Emmy-winning anthology series is set to release in 2025 with some big names added to the cast list.

Noah Cortez728 days ago
Simone Biles at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Simone Biles Responds to Missed Inquiry That Might Have Cost Her Another Gold Medal: ‘Not a Big Deal’

Video footage shows that the decorated gymnast might've missed out on another Olympic gold due to an oversight by the scoring committee.

Noah Cortez728 days ago
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MrBeast, Logan Paul, and KSI

MrBeast, Logan Paul, and KSI Launched A Lunchables Competitor To The Internet's Disapproval

The recently launched ‘Lunchly’ is receiving mixed reactions from YouTubers and other online critics.

Noah Cortez730 days ago
A phone display showing Google Wallet.

Google Wallet to Add US Passport as Digital ID—Here’s What to Know

An update by the company allows you to digitize your passport that will be accepted at select TSA checkpoints.

Noah Cortez730 days ago
Moo Deng

We Must Protect Moo Deng, the Baby Hippo Taking the Internet by Storm

Despite being born this past July, Thailand’s baby pygmy hippopotamus has become the internet’s new obsession.

Noah Cortez730 days ago
Tito Jackson on red carpet

Tito Jackson, Jackson 5 Member and Brother of Michael Jackson, Dead at 70

The singer and guitarist leaves behind a lasting musical legacy.

Noah Cortez732 days ago

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