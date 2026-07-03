Gal Gadot

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Gal Gadot in a strapless black dress and diamond necklace at a Tiffany event.
Pop Culture

Gal Gadot Says She Suffered Blood Clot in Her Brain During Pregnancy

The actress underwent emergency surgery to deliver her fourth child.

tara mahadevan564 days ago
Wonder Woman 3 reportedly not moving ahead
Pop Culture

'Wonder Woman 3' Reportedly Scrapped by DC (UPDATE)

Warner Bros. execs have reportedly pulled the plug on the 'Wonder Woman' sequel. The news comes as James Gunn and Peter Safran take charge of DC Studios.

Joshua Espinoza1318 days ago
'Moon Knight' director Mohamed Diab at the premiere for the Disney+ series
Pop Culture

‘Moon Knight’ Director Mohamed Diab Blasts ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Scene Set in His Native Egypt: ‘A Disgrace for Us’

Diab took special care to make his Egypt-set portion of 'Moon Knight' more "authentic" after how the nation has "been portrayed throughout Hollywood’s history."

Joe Price1576 days ago
Joss Whedon attends the premiere of 20th Century FOX's 'Bad Times at the El Royale'
Pop Culture

Joss Whedon Addresses ‘Justice League’ Behavior Allegations, Being ‘Powerless’ to Resist Sleeping With Actresses

Director/writer Joss Whedon, who controversially took over 'Justice League' duties back in 2016, has responded to the cast’s accusations of abusive behavior.

Joe Price1642 days ago
red notice back to back sequels
Pop Culture

Netflix Reportedly Planning to Shoot Two 'Red Notice' Sequels Back-to-Back

Following the huge success of 'Red Notice,' Netflix is reportedly planning to shoot two sequels to the action film back-to-back in early 2023.

Joe Price1647 days ago
Advertisement
Gal Gadot attends the World Premiere of Netflix's 'Red Notice'
Pop Culture

Gal Gadot Says Celeb “Imagine” Video Was in Poor Taste: ‘It Wasn’t the Right Timing and It Wasn’t the Right Thing’

Gal Gadot became the latest celebrity to dissect the critically panned "Imagine" montage video she orchestrated at the start of the pandemic.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1655 days ago
Armie Hammer Death on the Nile.
Pop Culture

Armie Hammer Appears in Trailer for ‘Death on the Nile’ Following Abuse Allegations

Armie Hammer appears in the first trailer for 20th Century Fox's 'Death on the Nile' film amid his sexual assault allegations. The movie will drop in 2022.

Jordan Rose1669 days ago
Dwayne Johnson attends the World Premiere of Netflix's "Red Notice"
Pop Culture

The Rock Says ‘Red Notice’ Is Officially Netflix’s Biggest Movie Ever

'Red Notice' now holds the second-strongest hourly 28-day debut in Netflix history, sitting behind 'Bird Box' which garnered 282 million hours. 

Brenton Blanchet1692 days ago
'Red Notice' trailer scene.
Pop Culture

Netflix Releases New ‘Red Notice’ Trailer Starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot

The new trailer for Netflix's upcoming action-comedy 'Red Notice' starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and more has just arrived.

Jordan Rose1730 days ago
Gal Gadot at Justice League premiere
Pop Culture

Gal Gadot Talks Being ‘Shocked’ by How Joss Whedon Treated Her on ‘Justice League’ Set

After accusations that she was mistreated by Joss Whedon on the 'Justice League' set, Gal Gadot opened up about the experience in a new interview with 'Elle.'

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1732 days ago
Advertisement
RED NOTICE - Official Teaser (Netflix)
Pop Culture

Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot Star in Netflix’s ‘Red Notice’ Trailer

Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson star in the action-comedy 'Red Notice,' which Johnson has dubbed "Netflix's biggest movie ever.

Xavier Hamilton1779 days ago
gal award
Pop Culture

Gal Gadot Says ‘Justice League’ Director Joss Whedon ‘Threatened My Career’

Speaking with Israeli news outlet N12 Saturday, the actress shared that the director “kind of threatened my career" during an exchange on set of the film.

Brenton Blanchet1895 days ago
Gal Gadot attends the "Justice League" photocall.
Pop Culture

Joss Whedon Accused of Threatening to Harm Gal Gadot's Career Over 'Justice League' Dispute

Joss Whedon reportedly threatened to harm Gal Gadot's career when she expressed concerns about the portrayal of Wonder Woman during 'Justice League' reshoots.

Jose Martinez1926 days ago
This is a photo of Gal.
Life

Gal Gadot Expecting Third Child With Husband Jaron Varsano

'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot has announced through Instagram that her and her husband Jaron Varsano are expecting their third child together.

Joe Price1964 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App