Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is an Australian professional wrestler signed to WWE, recognized for her powerful in-ring style and punk-inspired persona. Since debuting on NXT in 2017, she has become a multiple-time women’s champion, known for her aggressive wrestling and darker, rebellious character that challenges WWE’s traditional female archetypes. Her signature look includes a shaved side haircut and bold tattoos, reinforcing her image as a fierce and unconventional competitor. Ripley’s relevance in WWE’s women’s division comes from her role in elevating physically intense matches and bringing a raw edge to her character work. Fans return for her ability to blend strength with emotional storytelling, often headlining major events like WrestleMania. Her presence has helped shift WWE’s portrayal of female wrestlers toward more complex, hard-hitting performances that resonate with a broader audience.

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Drake in a black leather jacket smiles on the left; a woman with gothic makeup and attire smiles on the right.
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Drake Says WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley Is His ‘Muse,’ Calls Himself the ‘Opposite’ of Her Type

He made the comment about the wrestling pro on Bobbi Althoff's podcast.

Mark Elibert317 days ago

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