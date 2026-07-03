Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning is an American actress recognized for her nuanced performances across film and television since childhood. She gained attention with roles in *Super 8*, *The Great*, and *Maleficent*, showcasing her ability to navigate indie dramas, period pieces, and fantasy blockbusters. While her sister Dakota Fanning also acts, Elle has distinguished herself through a focus on complex, character-driven roles that emphasize emotional depth and vulnerability. Her relevance in Hollywood comes from a pattern of collaborations with auteur directors like Sofia Coppola and David Lowery, which emphasize distinctive cinematic styles. Fans return to her work because she consistently chooses projects that challenge traditional narratives, often premiering at major film festivals where her performances spark critical conversations about the evolving roles of women in contemporary cinema.

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Nick Offerman, Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning attend Apple's "Margo's Got Money Troubles" premiere at Regal Union Square on April 08, 2026 in New York City.
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(L) Sabrina Carpenter performs during her "Short n' Sweet" tour at Madison Square Garden on October 26, 2025 in New York, New York (Center-R) Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning attend the Academy Museum 5th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
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