Cyhi Da Prynce

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Hot 97 DJ Funkmaster Flex often hosts some of hip-hop's best lyricists to spit rapid fire rhymes for the culture. From Meek Mill and Joe Budden to Vince Staples and Vic Mensa to Papoose and Black Thought, here are the best Funk Flex freestyles.
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CyHi The Prynce
Music

CyHi Releases Track About the Downfall of G.O.O.D. Music

He reveals how he really feels about Ye, too.

Trey Alston134 days ago
(L-R) CyHi the Prynce and J. Cole.
Music

CyHi Takes Aim at J. Cole on New "B.R.A Lost Control" Diss Track: 'Watch Ya Mouth'

The Georgia rapper has apparently been holding onto bars for Cole for years, telling him on his latest track: "You forgot I still owe you for 'False Prophets'?"

Will Lavin140 days ago
CyHi The Prynce attends the 2024 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards.
Music

CyHi Calls Out Lack of 'Life Experiences' Among Today's Lyricists

The rapper and songwriter believes the genre primarily consists of college dropouts.

Jose Martinez157 days ago
This is a photo of Joe Budden.
Music

Cyhi Goes at Joe Budden in Now-Deleted 'Sway' Freestyle, Budden Responds

During a 'Sway's Universe' freestyle, CyHi took a moment to diss Joe Budden, to which Budden later responded. The freestyle had been deleted due to tech issues.

tara mahadevan1510 days ago
Single art for new CyHi Jacquees song
Music

CyHi Recruits Jacquees for New Song "Tears"

CyHi has tapped fellow Georgia artist Jacquees for the new song "Tears." The track arrives before his forthcoming album 'The Story of E.G.O.T.'

tara mahadevan1527 days ago
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Cyhi The Prynce attends Meezy Birthday Event at Gold Room
Music

CyHi on Why He Believes Shooting May Have Been a Case of Mistaken Identity

Atlanta law enforcement have been investigating the incident since the shooting occurred in February, but have been unable to nail down a suspect.

Xavier Hamilton1936 days ago
Cyhi The Prynce attends Compound Saturday Nights at Compound
Music

CyHi on Kanye’s Trump Support: ‘When I Feel Like God Has a Calling for Someone, I Can’t Step in the Middle Of It'

CyHi assured fans that Kanye West is indeed well-informed on the political topics he discusses, partially because 'Ye "gets classified information."

Xavier Hamilton1957 days ago
Cyhi Da Prynce attends Teyana Taylor Album Release Party
Music

CyHi Says He’s Sitting on ‘One of the Greatest Albums’ Ever Recorded

CyHi took to Instagram on Tuesday where he boasted about having “one of the greatest albums ever recorded in rap/music history” in his stash.

Xavier Hamilton1963 days ago
cyhi
Music

CyHi Says He Initially Thought People Who Shot at Him Were Trying to Race

After CyHi shared on Instagram that he was chased down the highway and shot at, he revealed that he initially thought the culprits were just trying to race him.

Jordan Rose1976 days ago
CyHi — "Ryder"
Music

Listen to CyHi's New Single "Ryder"

The new acoustic track "Ryder" is CyHi's first solo release since dropping his debut album 'No Dope On Sundays' via G.O.O.D. Music in 2017.

Xavier Hamilton2066 days ago
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CyHi The Prynce
Music

CyHi the Prynce Says Kanye West Overpays People

The rapper spoke about Kanye’s generosity during a recent interview.

Joshua Espinoza3162 days ago
Kid Cudi
Music

Kid Cudi's Next Album Will Be 'Strictly' Produced by Kanye West

It sounds like Kanye is also handling the production on forthcoming albums from "all" G.O.O.D. Music artists.

Joshua Espinoza3166 days ago
cyhi
Music

CyHi the Prynce Spits a Fire Freestyle on 'Sway in the Morning'

CyHi The Prynce destroys the Five Fingers of Death challenge.

Trace William Cowen3174 days ago
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Cyhi the Prynce at SXSW 2017
Music

Kanye West's Unreleased 'Yeezus' Sequel Confirmed by Cyhi the Prynce's Spotify Activity

Rick Rubin famously convinced Kanye to cut the original 'Yeezus' down from its original 16-track length.

Trace William Cowen3176 days ago

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