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In 2016, Ye’s passions for music and fashion collided inside New York City’s most prestigious venue. A decade later, the ambitious listening party for 'The Life of Pablo' remains one of the defining events of the 2010s.Mike DeStefano
CyHi played a large part in both ‘Ye’ and ‘ASTROWORLD,’ and almost in the ‘Black Panther’ soundtrack as well. And now there’s a Kanye West collaboration on the way. Yes, really.Shawn Setaro
Hot 97 DJ Funkmaster Flex often hosts some of hip-hop's best lyricists to spit rapid fire rhymes for the culture. From Meek Mill and Joe Budden to Vince Staples and Vic Mensa to Papoose and Black Thought, here are the best Funk Flex freestyles.Khal
Music
CyHi the Prynce Says His New Album Is About "The Pros and Cons of Growing Up as a Young Black Man in the Inner City"
Following his press conference where he cleared the air about Kanye West, CyHi talks about his new album.C. Vernon Coleman II