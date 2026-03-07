CyHi Releases Track About the Downfall of G.O.O.D. Music

CyHi reveals a couple of projects that he allegedly recorded verses for but didn’t get a chance to appear on. “What if I told you I was supposed to be on ‘Watch the Throne’ and ‘Detroit 2’/But they took me off the jawns,” he raps. Towards the end of the track, CyHi addresses the elephant in the room — his thoughts about Ye and the superstar’s controversial actions and statements. Instead of being upset with him, CyHi expresses understanding and urges other people to as well. “He’s just an honest person, but it gets conveyed as homebody with a broken heart against the 808/I ain’t gonna lie, sometimes it gets in the business way/He just ain’t afraid to say what you didn’t say,” CyHi raps. CyHi is dismissive of people being upset about West’s Trump support — “cap about his [MAGA] cap,” he calls it on the song — and never directly addresses Kanye’s long history of antisemitic statements. CyHi ends the track by announcing that his long-awaited album, The Story of Mr. EGOT, will be “coming soon.”

G.O.O.D. Music essentially dissolved in 2022 when Pusha T announced he wasn’t on speaking terms with Ye. Soon after, the label saw a mass exodus of artists. CyHi’s perspective on Ye hasn’t changed at all. Last year, the former said he’d stick with the artist formerly known as Kanye West through thick and thin — no matter what he says. That’s my guy, bruh," he said. "That man saved my life. Me, I’m privy of the conversations behind the scenes. You know when he says what he says in the public, I’m a lot more privy to the full conversation so he gets to explain it more to me versus the public who just gets a little clip or a little bite."