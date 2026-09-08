C. Vernon Coleman II Portrait

C. Vernon Coleman II

Joined September 2014 | 32 posts
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Latest Stories

Four album covers on a red brick background: Jay-Z's "The Blueprint 3," 50 Cent's "Get Rich or Die Tryin'," The Diplomats' "Diplomatic Immunity," and Cardi B's "Invasion of Privacy." The albums feature some of the greatest New York City rap songs of all time.

The 100 Best New York City Rap Songs

The New York Knicks have restored the feeling. So here's the 100 best New York City rap songs of all time, with classics from Nas, Biggie, Jay-Z, Wu-Tang, Mobb Deep, Cardi B, Pop Smoke, and more.

C. Vernon Coleman II87 days ago
Man in an orange jacket and sunglasses, gesturing with fingers on his temples, in an urban setting.

10 Underappreciated Hip-Hop Artists of the ’90s

Get familiar with these '90s rappers that you probably slept on.

C. Vernon Coleman II297 days ago
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Gucci Mane's First Show Since Prison Made It Feel Like He Never Left

Gucci Mane’s return home from prison climaxed with the new album ‘Everybody Looking’ and a star-studded performance at Atlanta’s Fox Theater.

C. Vernon Coleman II3707 days ago
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Beauty Behind the Madness: Producer Tarentino Revisits the Making of Future’s “March Madness” One Year Later

The way things are going, the song might in fact be popping all the way up until the rapture occurs.

C. Vernon Coleman II3829 days ago
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12 Times Rappers Have Used Women as Ammunition in a Beef

Kanye isn't the only one who has dragged a woman into the middle of a beef.

C. Vernon Coleman II3884 days ago
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2Pac's Work Ethic Was Incredible During the Final Months of His Life

Why was Tupac working so frantically before he died?

C. Vernon Coleman II3993 days ago
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16 DJs That Can Actually Scratch

Get familiar with 16 of the best scratching DJs in the business.

C. Vernon Coleman II3997 days ago
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Designer Solomon Perry Talks Album Artwork, His Process and What’s Next

Get to know esteemed album cover artist Solomon Perry a.k.a Grimnasty. For 20 years the artist/rapper/producer has turned his love for design into a career.

C. Vernon Coleman II4041 days ago
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CyHi the Prynce Says His New Album Is About "The Pros and Cons of Growing Up as a Young Black Man in the Inner City"

Following his press conference where he cleared the air about Kanye West, CyHi talks about his new album.

C. Vernon Coleman II4049 days ago
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Your Favorite Rappers' Favorite Foods (According to Their Lyrics)

Check out what these famous rappers love to eat on the regular—some are quite the food connoisseurs.

C. Vernon Coleman II4049 days ago
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Beats, Booties, and Business: How the Coalition DJs Dominated Atlanta’s Music Scene

After the passing of DJ Nando in 2014, the record-spinning clique that runs Atlanta’s strip club scene rebuilds. The business model Coalition has risen up again.

C. Vernon Coleman II4053 days ago
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9 Ways Rap Has Changed Since Dr. Dre Last Dropped an Album

A lot has changed in the rap industry in 16 years.

C. Vernon Coleman II4060 days ago
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How Tyrese Made 'Black Rose' the No. 1 Album in the Country

It's not easy getting the No. 1 spot. Here's how Black Ty did it.

C. Vernon Coleman II4077 days ago
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Where Are 2Pac's Outlawz Now?

Whatever happened to 2Pac's crew?

C. Vernon Coleman II4079 days ago
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The Best Rap Song, Every Year Since 1979

These are the standout songs since rap's inception.

C. Vernon Coleman II4089 days ago
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Raury Helps Usher in the Leaders of the New Atlanta at Raurfest 2015

Andre 3000, D.R.A.M., Post Malone, and more joined in the annual celebration in Atlanta.

C. Vernon Coleman II4096 days ago
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15 Classic Scott Storch Songs Every Music Fan Should Be Thankful For

15 tracks that remind us of his former super-producer status.

C. Vernon Coleman II4101 days ago
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16 Life Lessons We Learned From Drake’s Lyrics

Drake's lyrics have meaning that goes beyond traditional hip-hop culture.

C. Vernon Coleman II4104 days ago

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