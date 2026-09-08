C. Vernon Coleman II
Latest Stories
The 100 Best New York City Rap Songs
The New York Knicks have restored the feeling. So here's the 100 best New York City rap songs of all time, with classics from Nas, Biggie, Jay-Z, Wu-Tang, Mobb Deep, Cardi B, Pop Smoke, and more.
10 Underappreciated Hip-Hop Artists of the ’90s
Get familiar with these '90s rappers that you probably slept on.
Gucci Mane's First Show Since Prison Made It Feel Like He Never Left
Gucci Mane’s return home from prison climaxed with the new album ‘Everybody Looking’ and a star-studded performance at Atlanta’s Fox Theater.
Beauty Behind the Madness: Producer Tarentino Revisits the Making of Future’s “March Madness” One Year Later
The way things are going, the song might in fact be popping all the way up until the rapture occurs.
12 Times Rappers Have Used Women as Ammunition in a Beef
Kanye isn't the only one who has dragged a woman into the middle of a beef.
2Pac's Work Ethic Was Incredible During the Final Months of His Life
Why was Tupac working so frantically before he died?
16 DJs That Can Actually Scratch
Get familiar with 16 of the best scratching DJs in the business.
Designer Solomon Perry Talks Album Artwork, His Process and What’s Next
Get to know esteemed album cover artist Solomon Perry a.k.a Grimnasty. For 20 years the artist/rapper/producer has turned his love for design into a career.
CyHi the Prynce Says His New Album Is About "The Pros and Cons of Growing Up as a Young Black Man in the Inner City"
Following his press conference where he cleared the air about Kanye West, CyHi talks about his new album.
Your Favorite Rappers' Favorite Foods (According to Their Lyrics)
Check out what these famous rappers love to eat on the regular—some are quite the food connoisseurs.
Beats, Booties, and Business: How the Coalition DJs Dominated Atlanta’s Music Scene
After the passing of DJ Nando in 2014, the record-spinning clique that runs Atlanta’s strip club scene rebuilds. The business model Coalition has risen up again.
9 Ways Rap Has Changed Since Dr. Dre Last Dropped an Album
A lot has changed in the rap industry in 16 years.
How Tyrese Made 'Black Rose' the No. 1 Album in the Country
It's not easy getting the No. 1 spot. Here's how Black Ty did it.
The Best Rap Song, Every Year Since 1979
These are the standout songs since rap's inception.
Raury Helps Usher in the Leaders of the New Atlanta at Raurfest 2015
Andre 3000, D.R.A.M., Post Malone, and more joined in the annual celebration in Atlanta.
15 Classic Scott Storch Songs Every Music Fan Should Be Thankful For
15 tracks that remind us of his former super-producer status.
16 Life Lessons We Learned From Drake’s Lyrics
Drake's lyrics have meaning that goes beyond traditional hip-hop culture.