Cyhi-The-Prynce

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Hot 97 DJ Funkmaster Flex often hosts some of hip-hop's best lyricists to spit rapid fire rhymes for the culture. From Meek Mill and Joe Budden to Vince Staples and Vic Mensa to Papoose and Black Thought, here are the best Funk Flex freestyles.
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CyHi The Prynce
Music

CyHi Releases Track About the Downfall of G.O.O.D. Music

He reveals how he really feels about Ye, too.

Trey Alston134 days ago
(L-R) CyHi the Prynce and J. Cole.
Music

CyHi Takes Aim at J. Cole on New "B.R.A Lost Control" Diss Track: 'Watch Ya Mouth'

The Georgia rapper has apparently been holding onto bars for Cole for years, telling him on his latest track: "You forgot I still owe you for 'False Prophets'?"

Will Lavin140 days ago
(L-R) CyHi the Prince and Kanye West.
Music

Cyhi The Prince Stands by Kanye West Despite Controversy: 'That Man Saved My Life'

"That's my guy," the rapper said of Ye, explaining that he'll always have his back.

Trey Alston364 days ago
Cyhi The Prynce at Meezy Birthday Event at Gold Room in Atlanta, Georgia on November 24, 2019
Music

CyHi Says His Work on "Sicko Mode" Strained His Relationship With Kanye West

During a recent Instagram Live stream, CyHi described his work on Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” as a “gift and a curse” that strained his friendships.

Joe Price1415 days ago
CyHi's new EP 'EGOT'
Music

Stream CyHi's New Project 'EGOT the EP' f/ Jaquees, Baby Rose, and More

Nearly five years after the release of his debut studio album, 2017's 'No Dope on Sundays,' CyHi returns with his latest offering, a four-song EP.

Brad Callas1506 days ago
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This is a photo of Joe Budden.
Music

Cyhi Goes at Joe Budden in Now-Deleted 'Sway' Freestyle, Budden Responds

During a 'Sway's Universe' freestyle, CyHi took a moment to diss Joe Budden, to which Budden later responded. The freestyle had been deleted due to tech issues.

tara mahadevan1510 days ago
Single art for new CyHi Jacquees song
Music

CyHi Recruits Jacquees for New Song "Tears"

CyHi has tapped fellow Georgia artist Jacquees for the new song "Tears." The track arrives before his forthcoming album 'The Story of E.G.O.T.'

tara mahadevan1527 days ago
Joell Ortiz Autograph Digital Cover Art
Music

Joell Ortiz Releases 'Autograph' Album f/ Sheek Louch, CyHi, KXNG Crooked, and More

Joell Ortiz has shared his latest album 'Autograph,' with appearances from Sheek Louch, CyHi the Prynce, KXNG Crooked, Salaam Remi, Apollo Brown, and more.

tara mahadevan1709 days ago
Cyhi The Prynce attends Meezy Birthday Event at Gold Room
Music

CyHi on Why He Believes Shooting May Have Been a Case of Mistaken Identity

Atlanta law enforcement have been investigating the incident since the shooting occurred in February, but have been unable to nail down a suspect.

Xavier Hamilton1936 days ago
Cyhi The Prynce attends Compound Saturday Nights at Compound
Music

CyHi on Kanye’s Trump Support: ‘When I Feel Like God Has a Calling for Someone, I Can’t Step in the Middle Of It'

CyHi assured fans that Kanye West is indeed well-informed on the political topics he discusses, partially because 'Ye "gets classified information."

Xavier Hamilton1957 days ago
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Kanye West arrives at L'Avenue restaurant
Music

Kanye West Is Back Working on 'DONDA' Album, According to CyHi

During a recent interview, Kanye West's frequent collaborator and good friend CyHi revealed that Yeezy is back working on the 'DONDA' album.

Xavier Hamilton1958 days ago
Cyhi Da Prynce attends Teyana Taylor Album Release Party
Music

CyHi Says He’s Sitting on ‘One of the Greatest Albums’ Ever Recorded

CyHi took to Instagram on Tuesday where he boasted about having “one of the greatest albums ever recorded in rap/music history” in his stash.

Xavier Hamilton1963 days ago
cyhi the prince
Music

CyHi the Prynce Says His Car Flipped Over and Crashed After He Was Shot At

CyHi the Prynce said that someone shot at him in his home city of Atlanta over the weekend, causing his vehicle to flip over and slam into a tree.

Daniel Barna1979 days ago
CyHi — "Ryder"
Music

Listen to CyHi's New Single "Ryder"

The new acoustic track "Ryder" is CyHi's first solo release since dropping his debut album 'No Dope On Sundays' via G.O.O.D. Music in 2017.

Xavier Hamilton2066 days ago
Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party
Music

Kanye West Tweets Out Roster for Proposed YEEZY Sound Streaming Service

Kanye West revealed his plan to take on Apple Music, Tidal, and Spotify in 2016 when he announced his potential YEEZY Sound streaming platform.

Xavier Hamilton2198 days ago
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Royce Da 5'9" 'The Allegory'
Music

Royce da 5'9" Delivers 'The Allegory’ f/ Westside Gunn, Vince Staples, T.I., and More

Royce says he hopes the album “starts a narrative and a conversation that it's OK to be smart, it's OK to be hip-hop.”

Joshua Espinoza2339 days ago
black savage
Music

Royce da 5'9" Releases New Song "Black Savage" as Part of NFL's Inspire Change Songs of the Season Series

Following a series of singles earlier in the year, Royce da 5'9" has recruited T.I., Cyhi the Prynce, Sy Ari da Kid, and White Gold for "Black Savage."

Joe Price2438 days ago
Cyhi the Prynce performs onstage during 2018 BET Experience Main Stage
Music

CyHi the Prynce Says He and Kanye Are Working on Multiple Albums That Will Come End of Summer

"Me and [Kanye] are working on a few albums," CyHi said.

Xavier Hamilton2594 days ago

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