Skip Bayless Cooked for ‘Your Dad Would’ve Dunked It Left-Handed’ Tweet After Bronny James Posterizes Opponent
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Sports
Eternal LeBron hater and Fox Sports talking head Skip Bayless, at 70 years young, opted to troll 17-year-old Bronny James and faced the consequences.Zach Dionne
Although the mother-to-be arrived seemingly late to the Dior womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week, she actually knew exactly what time it was.Brenton Blanchet
Music
Westside Gunn Claps Back at Troll Calling Him 'One Trick Pony' After Declaring He’s Dropped ‘Classic After Classic’
Directly after facing the anger of wrestling fans, Westside Gunn responded to a troll who doubted his claim that he’s dropped “classic after classic.”Joe Price
Cardi B doesn't take comments about her legal issues or family lightly, and made a point to put a few trolls in their place amid the latest round.Trace William Cowen