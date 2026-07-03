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Amber Rose is adamant that "we all come from the motherland."
Pop Culture

Amber Rose Hits Back At Critics Following 'African Queen' Backlash: 'Kiss my Ass'

The model and media personality believes even white people should be able to call themselves "African Queens."

Jaelani Turner-Williams434 days ago
Kimberly Klacik gesturing passionately while speaking at a microphone, with people holding signs in the background
Life

Jasmine Crockett Claps Back at Marjorie Taylor Greene With 'Bleach Blonde, Bad Built, Butch Body' T-Shirts

Crockett lobbed the remark at Greene after she insulted Crockett's physical appearance during a congressional hearing.

tara mahadevan786 days ago
Two male musicians, left in casual hoodie with chain, right in formal suit at a podium
Music

50 Cent Responds to Meek Mill Criticizing Him for Clapping Back at Diddy's Son: 'Standing by Your Man, That I Respect'

Diddy's son King Combs mentioned 50 Cent by name in a song responding to allegations about King and his father.

Joe Price796 days ago
Sports

Kevin Durant Responds to Fat Joe's Claim He Almost Got Jumped After Legendary Rucker Park Game: 'Another Podcast Lie'

The 14-time NBA All-Star scored 66 points in his first pickup game at Rucker Park in New York City.

Jose Martinez828 days ago
Ice Cube on the left in a black shirt with bold text; Elon Musk on the right wearing an "Occupy Mars" tee
Music

Ice Cube Claps Back at Critics of Big 3 League Airing on Elon Musk's X: 'Shut Yo B*tch Ass Up'

Fans slammed the rapper for working with Musk, calling the X owner a "white supremacist."

tara mahadevan845 days ago
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Man in sports cap, diamond necklace, and logo-printed shirt standing on stage.
Style

Rick Ross Responds to Claim That His $3 Million Audemars Piguet Is Fake

Rozay previously shared that he named the watch "green pepper."

tara mahadevan858 days ago
Person in a lace outfit and unique hairstyle posing
Style

Ice Spice Claps Back at Person Hating on Oscars Party Outfit: 'Let's See U B*tches in Custom Dolce'

The rapper appeared at the 'Vanity Fair' Oscars party on Sunday.

Alex Ocho858 days ago
Music

Ludacris Answers Katt Williams' Illuminati Allegations and Wife Slander in New Freestyle and Fans Can't Get Enough

The Grammy-winner rapped over "Devil in a New Dress" to inform the incendiary comedian he isn't Illuminati, a clout chaser, or a man liable to “say sh*t for likes.”

Zach Dionne925 days ago
Music

Lupe Fiasco Responds to Joe Budden Trolling His Freestyle Over André 3000 Track, Compares Spotify Listener Averages

"We don't chase what's already been achieved," Lupe posted in response to Budden coming for him.

Jaelani Turner-Williams962 days ago
Pop Culture

Ridley Scott Claps Back at French ‘Napoleon’ Critics: ‘The French Don’t Even Like Themselves'

The 85-year-old director had time for the French media that panned his latest film, along with other critics.

Alex Ocho969 days ago
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Music

The Game Claps Back at Troll for Saying He's 50 Years Old

The Twitter exchange happened after the Compton rapper reminded women that men deserve "to be spoiled too."

Brad Callas998 days ago
Music

Drake Shares Message for ‘Randomly Angry Poets’ After Releasing New Poetry Book

Drizzy just released his debut book 'Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness' and Complex spoke with some award-winning poets about it.

Joe Price1114 days ago
Halle Berry lead image for news story
Pop Culture

Halle Berry Claps Back at Troll Saying She’s ‘Posting Nudes for Attention in Menopause’

Halle Berry shut down a troll who had a negative take on her latest Instagram photo. The pic featured Berry nude while drinking wine on a balcony.

Dayna Haffenden1195 days ago
This is an image of Shakira on the left and Gerard Pique on the right
Music

Shakira Responds to Ex Gerard Piqué’s Comment About Singer and Her Fans: 'Proud to Be Latin American'

Shakira had a few words for ex Gerard Piqué after he made negative comments about her heritage and disparaged her millions of fans in the process.

Starr Savoy1202 days ago
This is an image of Lil Nas X
Music

Lil Nas X Apologizes to Trans Community for Surgery Joke, Then Says ‘Eat My Ass’ When Criticized as ‘Fake’

The artist received criticism over a post about transitioning, then admitted he "handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool."

Starr Savoy1221 days ago
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This is an image of Latto
Music

Latto Slams Troll Calling Her 'Mistress’ After She Denied Dating 21 Savage

Latto responded to a troll on Twitter who called her a "mistress." The rapper slammed the accusation and said she lives with her man—who is not 21 Savage.

Starr Savoy1235 days ago
The Last of Us Episode 7 Left Behind
Pop Culture

‘The Last of Us’ Actress Storm Reid Tells Homophobic Viewers to 'Get Your Priorities Straight’

'The Last of Us' actors Storm Reid and Bella Ramsey have both taken time to shut down critics of queer representation on the hit HBO series.

Starr Savoy1236 days ago
khloe kardashian claps back at commenter
Pop Culture

Khloé Kardashian Kindly Handles Troll Rudely Asking About Surgery Scar on Face

The Good American CEO, who had a facial tumor removed last year, hopped in the comments section to respond to an IG user bluntly asking about her scar.

Dayna Haffenden1237 days ago

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