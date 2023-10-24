The Game Claps Back at Troll for Saying He's 50 Years Old

Tread lightly when it comes to bringing up The Game's age.

One Twitter user learned that the hard way on Sunday, after claiming the Compton rapper was 50 years old. The exchange took place under a post from Hollywood Unlocked, which reposted an Instagram Story from the Game, where he reminded women that they, too, can spoil the men in their lives.

"Ladies, Zelle him $6,500 if you love him. He deserves to be spoiled too," he wrote.