Rick Ross has fired back at a watch expert who said the rapper has been rocking a fake $3 million Audemars Piguet.
Rozay responded to the critic, Nico Leonard van der Horst, via his Instagram Stories on Monday, making fun of van der Horst's weight.
“For the little fat guy in the one-cubicle office speaking on watches, speaking on Rick Ross and his Audemars, it’s unbelievable isn’t it, fat guy? Little piglet,” he said. “'Oh, Those emeralds are so rare. It would be so hard for a Black man to obtain such a rare timepiece.' It’s a simple feat for a boss. Now, stay out of grown folks’ business, little piglet. Get outta that one-cubicle office and go and see the world. You on Rozay dick.”
Ross then showed off a couple of his luxury cars while he continued to call van der Horst “piglet” and made donkey noises. Ross didn’t outright say that his watch is or isn’t fake.
Van der Horst put Ross on blast in an IG video, saying the emerald-encrusted timepiece—valued at $3.25 million—wasn’t real.
“Unfortunately it's fake. Why are you flaunting fake watches? There’s only one of these watches in the world at 41 mill, and there’s another one at 37. There's more coming in the future, but because of the complexity and the difficulty to find these stones, there's currently only one of them in the world.”
Van der Host also posted a photo of what he claimed is the “real” watch. “Hey @richforever, This is how a REAL Royal Oak Looks like,” he captioned the image.
In DJ Akademiks' comment section, van der Horst wrote, "Watch was only produced once and it’s not owned by #fakeross as the Watch tried to fully replicate the original version we call it a replica, a counterfeit or a fake!'
Ross flaunted the watch in a Robb Report YouTube video from January.
“This is an AP that I’m rocking. Coolest one that I refer to as green pepper,” Ross said in the clip. “Green emeralds, green stones." An on-screen graphic said it retailed for $3.25 million.