Rick Ross has fired back at a watch expert who said the rapper has been rocking a fake $3 million Audemars Piguet.

Rozay responded to the critic, Nico Leonard van der Horst, via his Instagram Stories on Monday, making fun of van der Horst's weight.

“For the little fat guy in the one-cubicle office speaking on watches, speaking on Rick Ross and his Audemars, it’s unbelievable isn’t it, fat guy? Little piglet,” he said. “'Oh, Those emeralds are so rare. It would be so hard for a Black man to obtain such a rare timepiece.' It’s a simple feat for a boss. Now, stay out of grown folks’ business, little piglet. Get outta that one-cubicle office and go and see the world. You on Rozay dick.”