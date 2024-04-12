Kevin Durant denies Fat Joe's claim that the Phoenix Suns star was nearly jumped after he dropped 66 points in a pickup game at the legendary Rucker Park in New York City in 2011.

The Bronx native appeared on the latest episode of the Roommates Show and delivered his account of what occurred after Durant put on a show in his Rucker Park debut.

"He doesn't like me telling this story, but they chased him out of Rucker Park," Fat Joe said. "They wanted to beat him up. He whipped their ass so bad that they tried to beat him up out there."

Joe, 53, added that KD, 35, was even chased to his truck—but the 14-time NBA All-Star called out the rapper on Thursday for delivering "another podcast lie."

Durant added, "It was nothing but respect and love out there that night, didn't feel unsafe for one second."