Ridley Scott Claps Back at French ‘Napoleon’ Critics: ‘The French Don’t Even Like Themselves'

Ridley Scott isn’t bothered.

His latest film, Napoleon, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the emblematic French emperor, has been getting hit with several mixed-to-negative reviews coming out of France.

According to the BBC, French outlets such as Le Figaro said the film could have been renamed “Barbie and Ken Under the Empire.” The French edition of GQ weighed in, saying there was something “deeply clumsy, unnatural and unintentionally funny” about seeing French soldiers shouting “Vive la France” in 1793 with American accents. Napoleon biographer Patrice Gueniffey told Le Point magazine that Napoleon is a “very anti-French and very pro-British” reimagining of history.

In conversation with the BBC, the 85-year-old English director brushed off the critiques, saying, “The French don’t even like themselves. The audience that I showed it to in Paris, they loved it.”

This isn’t the first time Scott has addressed the backlash to the film. In an interview with The New Yorker, Scott told historian Dan Snow to “get a life” in response to a five-minute TikTok dissection of the film’s trailer over its historical inaccuracies.