Meek Mill has criticized 50 Cent after he went all in on Diddy's son King Combs for mentioning 50 in a track addressing the allegations against King and Diddy.

Meek hasn't taken kindly to Fif's criticism of King Combs, who shared a song entitled "Pick a Side" in which he directly referenced the federal raids on his dad's properties in Los Angeles and Miami. He also used the song as an opportunity to diss 50 Cent, who has relentlessly trolled Diddy ever since the allegations against him surfaced last year.

In a quickly deleted tweet, Meek responded to some of 50 Cent's criticism, which questioned why King Combs mentioned a property the authorities did not search.

"Because your federal the street n***as in queens know that why you tryna pick on a lil boy," Meek said while quote-tweeting 50. "Your own son hate your guts lol I'm so grateful to be on a island with my son and his friends on his bday .. don't follow these guys they miserable lives be terrible."