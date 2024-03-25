Ice Cube Claps Back at Critics of Big 3 League Airing on Elon Musk's X: 'Shut Yo B*tch Ass Up'

Ice Cube is defending his new partnership with Elon Musk.
Last week, a fan accused him of being in cahoots with “white supremacists,” a.k.a. Elon Musk, now that Cube’s league the Big 3 will stream on X.
When a fan asked why the 3-on-3 pro basketball league isn’t streaming on Rumble Video, Cube replied, “Cause we’re on X…better ask somebody.”
Another fan slammed Cube for working with Musk, writing, “Love and respect Cube but his alignment with a white supremest is all we need to know. I get it money matters so do you, my guy. Just keep it 100 and don't Trojan horse for them. White Supremacy is who you are and represent. Enjoy!!”
The same fan commented again, writing, “Just look and see who Elon connects himself to and tell me I'm wrong. I still have respect for Cube, always will. However, I'm not blind to his who he aligns with. I like the Big 3, both things can be right at the same time.”
When Cube caught wind of the comment, he told the fan, “Shut yo bitch ass up! I ain’t aligned with nothing, punk. I draw my own fuckin lines.”
Fans’ questions appear to reference Musk’s ties to people like Donald Trump and Joe Rogan.
Cube has notably worked with Trump before—and come under fire for doing so. Back in 2020, after Cube introduced his Contract with Black America—which detailed ways to improve police reform, prison reform, bank lending, and more—and called on politicians to sign it, Trump’s administration reached out to him. With Cube’s help, the White House then absorbed some of the CWBA into Trump’s Plantinum Plan for Black America, a $500 billion package that was supposed to help the Black community and draw in Black voters.
The Big 3 is gearing up for its seventh season on June 15.