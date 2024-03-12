Ice Spice Claps Back at Person Hating on Oscars Party Outfit: ‘Let's See U B*tches in Custom Dolce'

The rapper appeared at the 'Vanity Fair' Oscars party on Sunday.

Mar 12, 2024
Ice Spice wearing sheer lace outfit stands confidently with hands on hips, styled in a bold fashion
Robert Smith / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Ice Spice wearing sheer lace outfit stands confidently with hands on hips, styled in a bold fashion
Robert Smith / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Don’t come for Ice Spice’s looks.

The “Princess Diana” rapper arrived at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday wearing a black sheer gown with lace details at the top, visible black underwear, and her signature orange hair straightened and slicked over to the side.

However, not everyone on X (formerly known as Twitter) seemed to be a fan of the 24-year-old’s look for Oscars night, with one user writing, “I wish her stylist would try harder…same lace bodysuit back to back.”

Tweet from ice spice featuring a quoted tweet about seeing individuals in custom Dolce attire, includes praise for a stylist&#x27;s work
@icespicee_ / X / Via Twitter: @icespicee_

Ice caught wind of the user’s comment and hit back with, “lets see u bitches in custom dolce.”

Another tweet in defense of Ice’s hairstyle made it into her list of liked tweets.

Ice Spice at an event wearing a chic black bodysuit with sheer sections
@icespicee_ / X

“Y’all are so annoying. Ariana [Grande] wore a half up n half down hairstyle for damnear 5yrs straight. what’s the issue?” wrote the fan.

Last week, Ice Spice revealed that she officially finished recording her debut album, Y2K. For her Complex cover story in October, the Bronx-bred rapper said the album will stay true to her roots in the drill music scene.

“New York drill vibes, club music, Jersey club,” Ice Spice told Complex. “I would say I’m bringing drill to new heights, and I feel like it would make sense to incorporate a lot of that in an album because, of course, there’s trap and everything else, but so many people are doing it and it’s so saturated right now.”

Further details on Y2K, including a release date and tracklist, are yet to come.

