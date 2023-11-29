Lupe Fiasco Responds to Joe Budden Trolling His Freestyle Over André 3000 Track, Compares Spotify Listener Averages

Lupe Fiasco isn't letting Joe Budden's comments slide.
Two days after Budden dissed Lupe for rapping over a track from André 3000's debut solo album, New Blue Sun, Lupe fired back. He compared his 5.5 million monthly Spotify listeners to Budden's 726,000, and his one Grammy Award win and 12 nominations versus Budden's two noms.
"We don't chase whats already been achieved," Lupe wrote on X. "Victory laps sometimes look like qualifiers especially from the stands."
The aforementioned remix over 3000's “I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time" was also a dedication to late fashion mogul Virgil Abloh. Days before, Lupe announced his plans to "rap all over" New Blue Sun, which is an instrumental album that prominently features Three Stacks playing the flute.
On a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Budden showed little enthusiasm for Lupe's NBS remixes around the 1-hour, 33-minute mark.
“Hey Lupe, man, stop. Stop it. He rapping over them damn flutes. I cut that shit right off," Budden said before a co-host began playing the song. “Oh Jesus, Mary, and Joseph. Yo dawg, it’s women listening…with vaginas. Please.”
He continued, “Why would he do that to them? I can’t say nothing ’cause he gonna diss me. … That was some bullshit. That was some clout chasing.”