Jasmine Crockett Claps Back at Marjorie Taylor Greene With 'Bleach Blonde, Bad Built, Butch Body' T-Shirts

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is firing back at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene with new merch, following their heated exchange.

Crockett has launched the Clapback Collection, which features a black t-shirt bearing the slogan, “bleach blonde, bad built, butch body.”

“Well y’all the wait is over!” she tweeted. “Our first design of many to come. @theclapbackco is going to feature wearable political sayings & maybe my face.”

She also shared that the proceeds will go toward her campaign.