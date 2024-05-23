Jasmine Crockett Claps Back at Marjorie Taylor Greene With 'Bleach Blonde, Bad Built, Butch Body' T-Shirts

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is firing back at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene with new merch, following their heated exchange.
Crockett has launched the Clapback Collection, which features a black t-shirt bearing the slogan, “bleach blonde, bad built, butch body.”
“Well y’all the wait is over!” she tweeted. “Our first design of many to come. @theclapbackco is going to feature wearable political sayings & maybe my face.”
She also shared that the proceeds will go toward her campaign.
The phrase, “bleach blonde, bad built, butch body”—or B6—went viral last week after Greene insulted Crockett at a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing. Greene asked about Donald Trump’s trial during the session, which prompted Crockett to ask if she knew why she was at the hearing.
Greene then hurled an insult at Crockett's physical appearance, saying, “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading,.” The conversation devolved from there, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also slamming Greene for her comments.
"That is absolutely unacceptable. How dare you attack the physical appearance of another person," AOC said before motioning to remove Greene's statement from the official record.
When the committee ruled that Greene's words were allowed in the hearing, Crockett took a shot at Greene’s physical appearance to prove her point. "I'm just curious, just to better understand your ruling: If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody's bleach blonde, bad built, butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?" she said.
Crockett later told The Hill that Greene is “absolutely” racist.