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Been a long time... shouldn't have left you. Well, you weren't really LEFT, but the Best Remixes feature took an unexpected hiatus last week. We're back with this week's reworks, though, and we have a boatload of doozies from a number of walks of the dance music scene. Everything from trap to drum & bass to juke to twerk, with loads of house and disco sprinkled in between. Future leaders and current ragers. All walks of this EDM life.
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Latest Stories

NAYA ALI More Life, Less Name COVER ART sans stamp
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Naya Ali, YSN Fab, Chromeo, Boslen

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1226 days ago
Kaytranada at Coachella 2017
Music

Where Are All the Canadian Acts at Coachella 2023?

As Coachella expands its reach, it’s also seemingly taking a step back from booking Canadian acts. Or at least this year they are with their 2023 edition.

Erik Leijon1283 days ago
chromeo they remix art
Music

Premiere: THEY. Put Their Own Spin on Chromeo's "Must've Been" Featuring DRAM

Los Angeles R&B duo THEY. got their hands on "Must've Been" for a remix that Chromeo admits might be even better than the original.

Eric Skelton2900 days ago
W Hotel 'Wake Up Call'
Music

Charli XCX, Chromeo, and More to Perform at W Hollywood Stop on W Hotels' Wake Up Call Music Festival Series

The three-part festival series will kick off Sept. 1 in Los Angeles, and will make stops in Barcelona and Bali in the following weeks.

Joshua Espinoza2922 days ago
Publicist
Music

Chromeo and The-Dream Dial Up a Funky Collab With "Bedroom Calling"

Chromeo bring the funk with "Bedroom Calling" featuring The-Dream.

Aaron C. Mansfield3092 days ago
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A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Music

Maroon 5 Recruits A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for "Wait" Remix

The track is available to stream now.

Joshua Espinoza3096 days ago
Pop Culture

PROMO: Bacardi’s Halloween House Party Sets It Off in Philly

Chromeo and R. City tear it up on All Hallows Eve.

Bill Savage3878 days ago
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Music

DJ Cassidy Recruits Chromeo and Wale For "Future Is Mine" Video

The single is also available for purchase on iTunes now.

Zach Frydenlund3977 days ago
Music

The Roots, Janelle Monae, And More To Perform Free Shows As Part Of Pan Am Games

Toronto’s Nathan Phillips Square will host nightly concerts during the games.

Aaron Zorgel4091 days ago
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Music

Drake Will Headline the Inaugural Landmark Music Festival in Washington D.C.

The Strokes and alt-J are co-headliners.

ianservantes4099 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Listen to Lee Foss' Remix of Chromeo's "Old 45's"

Press play on this groovy rendition tailor-made for the dance floor.

edwinortiz4209 days ago
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Music

Bassnectar, Pretty Lights, Chromeo, and More to Close Out 2014 at Basslights

If wanting to experience extreme #feels this winter, let's discuss the just announced Basslights event at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia on

marcuskdowling4288 days ago
chromeo summerstage 2014
Music

Chromeo Gets Lit at Summerstage

With the end of summer rapidly approaching there was no better place to be Friday night then at Central Park’s Summerstage with electro “funk lordz” Chromeo.

racheltoole24324 days ago
Mat Zo
Music

Chromeo ft. Solange - "Lost On The Way Home (Mat Zo Remix)"

Is there anyone else making waves in this EDM world having more fun doing something completely different and on his own terms than Mat Zo right now? I

brenttactic4327 days ago
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Style

Surface to Air Is Collaborating with Chromeo on a Capsule Collection

Surface to Air teams up with Canadian duo Chromeo for a four-piece capsule collection that reflects the band member's distinct styles.

Joshua Espinoza4328 days ago
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chromeo mallard air vid
Music

Watch Chromeo's In-Flight Safety Video for Mallard Air

Chromeo made headlines as they reportedly invested in a Canadian airline called Mallard Air earlier this month, but as it turns, out the company doesn

nappy4401 days ago

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