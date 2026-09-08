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marcuskdowling

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Creator. Curator. Innovator.

Joined July 2014 | 429 posts
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Latest Stories

A Brief History of House Music

marcuskdowling3926 days ago
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How It Feels To Have Hulkamania Run Wild On "N*ggers"

An African-American pro wrestler speaks about Hulk Hogan and race in his industry.

marcuskdowling4073 days ago
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This New Coffee Shop Gives EDM Fans a Place to Chill During the Day

Are coffee shops the next great EDM frontier?

marcuskdowling4099 days ago
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Interview: Zedd Wants to Make Electronic Music That Humans Can Actually Play

The producer is releasing his new album, 'True Colors,' May 19.

marcuskdowling4146 days ago
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Interview: Nosaj Thing Talks His New Album, 'Fated,' and Working on Kid Cudi's 'Man on the Moon 3'

The L.A.-based producer/artist drops his third album today.

marcuskdowling4154 days ago
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ILoveMakonnen - "I Don't Sell Molly No More (Samisoni Rework)"

It's intriguing to note that the onslaught of young American dance producers that sailed into EDM on the wave of moombahton are starting to get apprec

marcuskdowling4270 days ago
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Diplo Appears to Have Posted the Jack Ü EP's Tracklist on Instagram

Both Diplo and Skrillex have openly discussed the idea that Jack Ü would be releasing material in 2015. Finally Diplo took to Instagram to announce the tracks selected for the long-awaited Jack Ü debut EP.

marcuskdowling4272 days ago
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DIllon Francis is Filming a Pilot for MTV

When not drinking beer out of his shoe while DJing at Australia's Stereosonic Festival, going "one deeper" as DJ Hanzel, filming remakes of scenes in

marcuskdowling4273 days ago
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The Most Anticipated Albums of 2015

We're not sure if you're aware, but time truly waits for no one. We just got done celebrating the end of 2014, and here we are studying a long list of

marcuskdowling4273 days ago
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Echostage Event Cut Short After Attendee Falls From Balcony, Sustains Serious Injuries [UPDATE]

Horrific tragedy has once again befallen the dance music scene in Washington, DC as roughly around 12:15AM on January 2 an attendee at Echostage fell from the second floor VIP area to the first floor standing-room only area below, landing on his head and sustaining severe cranial injuries following serious blood loss. Washington, DC's Metropolitan Police Department and emergency medical personnel arrived to the scene, and the event was immediately halted.

marcuskdowling4277 days ago
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cousin cole new years day 2015

Download Cousin Cole's New Years Day 2015 Mix

There may be few better DJ/producers to turn to if looking for a funky good time or left-of-center (yet right-on-point) inspiration than Brooklyn's Co

marcuskdowling4277 days ago
jackunye main

Happy NÜ Year: #JACKUNYE at Madison Square Garden

In a fine line of acts from Led Zeppelin and Run-DMC to Jay Z and Swedish House Mafia, Skrillex and Diplo's Jack U tandem headlined Madison Square Gar

marcuskdowling4277 days ago
smutlee blends

Smutlee's Blend of Aidonia's "Don Deh Ya" and the "CoCo" Instrumental is Everything

Let's say that you're a DJ who loves O.T. Genasis' "Coco" as a production but really have absolutely no love for the lyrics whatsoever. Well, you coul

marcuskdowling4278 days ago
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How Can a 21st Century Musician Earn (and Exceed) the Minimum Wage Online?

At a point wherein more strategies for artists to pursue non-traditional music industry success exist than ever before, it's intriguing to note that n

marcuskdowling4279 days ago
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Watch Skrillex Address the Crowd at Toronto's Solaris Festival

When Skrillex addresses a crowd at an EDM festival these days, it's arguably pop culture and dance music's equivalent of a State of the Union Address. Speaking to partiers at Toronto's Solaris Music Festival on Sunday, Skrillex gave an impromptu, "PLUR"-centric address to revelers who just a day prior had engaged in a violent brawl.

marcuskdowling4280 days ago
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boys noize freesiri

Boys Noize - "Freesiri"

Though a skill now being learned and expanded upon by the current generation of dance's more popular and renowned artists of the past half-decade, ten

marcuskdowling4283 days ago
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O.T. Genasis - "Coco (Borgore Remix)"

Maybe this is the best remix of 2014. Okay, maybe that statement is also based in hyperbole. But, the idea that two talents as 2014-notorious as O.T.

marcuskdowling4284 days ago
ackeejuice rockers heartmix 2

Download Ackeejuice Rockers' #HEARTMIX Volume 2

If wondering where "trap" heads past either being rap music played for dance crowds or something that could basically be confused for really soulful t

marcuskdowling4285 days ago

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