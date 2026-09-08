Latest Stories
How It Feels To Have Hulkamania Run Wild On "N*ggers"
An African-American pro wrestler speaks about Hulk Hogan and race in his industry.
This New Coffee Shop Gives EDM Fans a Place to Chill During the Day
Are coffee shops the next great EDM frontier?
Interview: Zedd Wants to Make Electronic Music That Humans Can Actually Play
The producer is releasing his new album, 'True Colors,' May 19.
Interview: Nosaj Thing Talks His New Album, 'Fated,' and Working on Kid Cudi's 'Man on the Moon 3'
The L.A.-based producer/artist drops his third album today.
ILoveMakonnen - "I Don't Sell Molly No More (Samisoni Rework)"
It's intriguing to note that the onslaught of young American dance producers that sailed into EDM on the wave of moombahton are starting to get apprec
Diplo Appears to Have Posted the Jack Ü EP's Tracklist on Instagram
Both Diplo and Skrillex have openly discussed the idea that Jack Ü would be releasing material in 2015. Finally Diplo took to Instagram to announce the tracks selected for the long-awaited Jack Ü debut EP.
DIllon Francis is Filming a Pilot for MTV
When not drinking beer out of his shoe while DJing at Australia's Stereosonic Festival, going "one deeper" as DJ Hanzel, filming remakes of scenes in
The Most Anticipated Albums of 2015
We're not sure if you're aware, but time truly waits for no one. We just got done celebrating the end of 2014, and here we are studying a long list of
Echostage Event Cut Short After Attendee Falls From Balcony, Sustains Serious Injuries [UPDATE]
Horrific tragedy has once again befallen the dance music scene in Washington, DC as roughly around 12:15AM on January 2 an attendee at Echostage fell from the second floor VIP area to the first floor standing-room only area below, landing on his head and sustaining severe cranial injuries following serious blood loss. Washington, DC's Metropolitan Police Department and emergency medical personnel arrived to the scene, and the event was immediately halted.
Download Cousin Cole's New Years Day 2015 Mix
There may be few better DJ/producers to turn to if looking for a funky good time or left-of-center (yet right-on-point) inspiration than Brooklyn's Co
Happy NÜ Year: #JACKUNYE at Madison Square Garden
In a fine line of acts from Led Zeppelin and Run-DMC to Jay Z and Swedish House Mafia, Skrillex and Diplo's Jack U tandem headlined Madison Square Gar
Smutlee's Blend of Aidonia's "Don Deh Ya" and the "CoCo" Instrumental is Everything
Let's say that you're a DJ who loves O.T. Genasis' "Coco" as a production but really have absolutely no love for the lyrics whatsoever. Well, you coul
How Can a 21st Century Musician Earn (and Exceed) the Minimum Wage Online?
At a point wherein more strategies for artists to pursue non-traditional music industry success exist than ever before, it's intriguing to note that n
Watch Skrillex Address the Crowd at Toronto's Solaris Festival
When Skrillex addresses a crowd at an EDM festival these days, it's arguably pop culture and dance music's equivalent of a State of the Union Address. Speaking to partiers at Toronto's Solaris Music Festival on Sunday, Skrillex gave an impromptu, "PLUR"-centric address to revelers who just a day prior had engaged in a violent brawl.
Boys Noize - "Freesiri"
Though a skill now being learned and expanded upon by the current generation of dance's more popular and renowned artists of the past half-decade, ten
O.T. Genasis - "Coco (Borgore Remix)"
Maybe this is the best remix of 2014. Okay, maybe that statement is also based in hyperbole. But, the idea that two talents as 2014-notorious as O.T.
Download Ackeejuice Rockers' #HEARTMIX Volume 2
If wondering where "trap" heads past either being rap music played for dance crowds or something that could basically be confused for really soulful t