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brenttactic

Joined February 2015 | 361 posts
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Mr. Oizo's "Not OK" With Nari & Milani's "Flat Beat"-Jacking "Triangle"

In yet another token and expected example of EDM being infatuated with becoming a derivative of itself over and over again, Italian producers Nari & M

brenttactic4270 days ago
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MISOGI - "Lantana"

Something about kids that are 15-years-old and making excellent music that just continually blows my mind. Like go play Playstation and chase girls or

brenttactic4279 days ago
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Panda Coast - "When You Aren't Here"

I've been saying it all year and so have countless others: vibes are officially in. So in, in fact, that many festivals, venues and nightclubs are beginning to focus many of their lineups on the chiller side of things. The staff here at DAD has been into these sounds for longer than this blog has even been around (two years in January, in fact), and it's got a number of us grinning heavily to see things cracking like they are going into the new year.

brenttactic4280 days ago
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IDYLL - "Bad Boi"

IDYLL is a female duo from Chicago that we've featured here on DAD before. Their debut tune dropped super early in 2014 and definitely caught my ear f

brenttactic4289 days ago
Fellow

Yellow Claw & Cesqeaux - "Legends (Fellow Remix)"

Now here's some nu nu from someone I don't hear near enough music from. I've been a fan of Fellow for some time now and it's been damn near half a yea

brenttactic4291 days ago
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User 145

User_145 - "Telling Me"

User_145 literally has four followers on SoundCloud right now, and I'm one of them. And that's only because "Telling Me," the only track on the page,

brenttactic4291 days ago
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PREMIERE: Mugwump & DC Salas - "Giallo"

I honestly think I'm one of the bigger fans of twisted midtempo dance music on the planet. The more weird and eerie with dancefloor appeal, typically

brenttactic4292 days ago
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Win a Meet & Greet With the Moving Castle Crew at Webster Hall [UPDATE]

Let's face facts from the jump. The Moving Castle camp is on fire right now. While they've been steadily dropping tunes for much of 2014 and grabbing

brenttactic4292 days ago
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PREMIERE: Adrian Croom - "Fast Forward"

I hadn't ever heard of Adrian Croom before I checked this out, and dude has under 100 SoundCloud followers to his name, so technically I didn't feel b

brenttactic4293 days ago
LeMoti

PREMIERE: Stream LeMoti's "Hush Money" EP

LeMoti is someone we've given a look to before, as we thought they were locking in on a sound that people would soon start gravitating to. Well, somet

brenttactic4297 days ago
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The Chemical Brothers - "Get Yourself High (SLUGGERS Remix)"

I've said it once and I'll say it again: SLUGGERS are killing it right now. There's been a steady flow of killer material from them basically all of 2

brenttactic4298 days ago
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PREMIERE: Deadmau5 & Kaskade - "I Remember (Dave All The Rave Remix)"

Real talk... even though neither of these cats really do much of anything for me on the music tip, "I Remember" was always the jam. Mainly because of

brenttactic4298 days ago
Hebinomichi 2

PREMIERE: Jia Lih - "Rock You"

Hebinomichi is most certainly on a roll since they debuted the crew with us back in September. We've been steady on the support since then as well wit

brenttactic4301 days ago
webster hall girls boys

Girls & Boys: Six Years Deep Changing the Game

As an avid electronic music fan and someone who's been involved in nightlife culture for some 15 years now, I was definitely looking forward to my mov

brenttactic4306 days ago
Satori2

PREMIERE: Yitaku - "Lotus"

We were one of the first to show you Yitaku's debut EP a couple of months ago and he's back with some nu nu that we're premiering here today on DAD. "

brenttactic4307 days ago
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PREMIERE: Four Color Zack - "REEWIND"

Four Color Zack is a beast among the DJ circuit if you didn't already know. The 2012 Red Bull Thre3style World Champion really doesn't need to prove h

brenttactic4307 days ago
DISOBEY

EXCLUSIVE: Disobey - "Represent"

Still over here loving bass music and specifically Grime shit when it hits me. I just recently snagged this three track EP from Disobey, who's a newco

brenttactic4313 days ago
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PREMIERE: Lokiboi - "Daily Grind" EP

Even when it seems like my time to discover new music during the week is getting shorter and shorter all the time, I still totally enjoy doing it when

brenttactic4314 days ago

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