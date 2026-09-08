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Mr. Oizo's "Not OK" With Nari & Milani's "Flat Beat"-Jacking "Triangle"
In yet another token and expected example of EDM being infatuated with becoming a derivative of itself over and over again, Italian producers Nari & M
MISOGI - "Lantana"
Something about kids that are 15-years-old and making excellent music that just continually blows my mind. Like go play Playstation and chase girls or
Panda Coast - "When You Aren't Here"
I've been saying it all year and so have countless others: vibes are officially in. So in, in fact, that many festivals, venues and nightclubs are beginning to focus many of their lineups on the chiller side of things. The staff here at DAD has been into these sounds for longer than this blog has even been around (two years in January, in fact), and it's got a number of us grinning heavily to see things cracking like they are going into the new year.
IDYLL - "Bad Boi"
IDYLL is a female duo from Chicago that we've featured here on DAD before. Their debut tune dropped super early in 2014 and definitely caught my ear f
Yellow Claw & Cesqeaux - "Legends (Fellow Remix)"
Now here's some nu nu from someone I don't hear near enough music from. I've been a fan of Fellow for some time now and it's been damn near half a yea
User_145 - "Telling Me"
User_145 literally has four followers on SoundCloud right now, and I'm one of them. And that's only because "Telling Me," the only track on the page,
PREMIERE: Mugwump & DC Salas - "Giallo"
I honestly think I'm one of the bigger fans of twisted midtempo dance music on the planet. The more weird and eerie with dancefloor appeal, typically
Win a Meet & Greet With the Moving Castle Crew at Webster Hall [UPDATE]
Let's face facts from the jump. The Moving Castle camp is on fire right now. While they've been steadily dropping tunes for much of 2014 and grabbing
PREMIERE: Adrian Croom - "Fast Forward"
I hadn't ever heard of Adrian Croom before I checked this out, and dude has under 100 SoundCloud followers to his name, so technically I didn't feel b
PREMIERE: Stream LeMoti's "Hush Money" EP
LeMoti is someone we've given a look to before, as we thought they were locking in on a sound that people would soon start gravitating to. Well, somet
The Chemical Brothers - "Get Yourself High (SLUGGERS Remix)"
I've said it once and I'll say it again: SLUGGERS are killing it right now. There's been a steady flow of killer material from them basically all of 2
PREMIERE: Deadmau5 & Kaskade - "I Remember (Dave All The Rave Remix)"
Real talk... even though neither of these cats really do much of anything for me on the music tip, "I Remember" was always the jam. Mainly because of
PREMIERE: Jia Lih - "Rock You"
Hebinomichi is most certainly on a roll since they debuted the crew with us back in September. We've been steady on the support since then as well wit
Girls & Boys: Six Years Deep Changing the Game
As an avid electronic music fan and someone who's been involved in nightlife culture for some 15 years now, I was definitely looking forward to my mov
PREMIERE: Yitaku - "Lotus"
We were one of the first to show you Yitaku's debut EP a couple of months ago and he's back with some nu nu that we're premiering here today on DAD. "
PREMIERE: Four Color Zack - "REEWIND"
Four Color Zack is a beast among the DJ circuit if you didn't already know. The 2012 Red Bull Thre3style World Champion really doesn't need to prove h
EXCLUSIVE: Disobey - "Represent"
Still over here loving bass music and specifically Grime shit when it hits me. I just recently snagged this three track EP from Disobey, who's a newco
PREMIERE: Lokiboi - "Daily Grind" EP
Even when it seems like my time to discover new music during the week is getting shorter and shorter all the time, I still totally enjoy doing it when